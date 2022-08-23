Purple and red pompoms and crafty homemade signs filled the bleachers at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium on Monday night as the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers in the season home opener.
The Lady Warriors defeated the visiting Lady Lakers by taking three out of four sets with a final line of 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, and 25-17.
“Last week we had four away games, so to come in here and play on our home court felt good,” CCA assistant coach Maggie Prewitt said. “This is also my first game to play back at where I went to high school and my home court, so it was sweet to win.”
Prewitt, who once played under head coach Rhet McMullen at Community Christian Academy, returned to her home court this season after serving two years as Paducah Tilghman’s head coach.
“We have some kinks to work out,” Prewitt said. “We have had a lot of talent come up and also come in, so we’re trying to figure out what works best.”
In the first set, Community Christian Academy jumped ahead 1-0 before Calloway County returned the favor with a point of their own. However, the Lady Warriors went on an eight-point run to take a 9-1 lead, with sophomore Katie Truitt dominating each serve she took.
Calloway County gained two points back before the Lady Warriors went on another run with senior Dailyn Cauley serving. Despite CCA having a significant 14-3 lead, the Lady Lakers went on an eight-point run before a timeout.
After the timeout, the Lady Lakers took a 16-15 lead before CCA tied it back at 16-16. The remainder of the set was back and forth between the two teams until Community Christian Academy gained the lead and kept it to secure the first set.
The second set was total CCA domination, with freshman Emily Archibald and sophomore Natalie Truitt making notable serves during the 25-11 win.
Although Community Christian Academy dominated in the first two sets, Calloway County took the third to push it into a four-set night. During the fourth set, the Lady Warriors cruised through, holding the lead from start to finish, with Cauley gently tipping the ball over the net for CCA to claim a 25-17 victory.
Shaw led the Warriors with 10 kills, and Cauley finished behind with nine in the victory. Lauren Fugate led the team with six assists, and Katie Truitt collected six digs.
CCA will be back in action with another home game against Christian Fellowship on Friday and Calloway County will take on Marshall County on the road on Tuesday night.
