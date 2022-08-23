Purple and red pompoms and crafty homemade signs filled the bleachers at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium on Monday night as the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers in the season home opener.

The Lady Warriors defeated the visiting Lady Lakers by taking three out of four sets with a final line of 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, and 25-17.

