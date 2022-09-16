Dailyn Cauley

Community Christian Academy’s Dailyn Cauley goes for the kill against the visiting Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers on Thursday night. The senior finished with 12 kills, four blocks, two assists and one ace in the sweep.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Lady Warriors continue to conquer their opponents on the volleyball court this season. In a three-set 25-12, 25-21, 25-9 sweep over the visiting Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers on Thursday night at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium.

“I think the team has a good mentality,” head coach Rhet McMullen said. “It’s Ballard Memorial, and it’s a rival game as it always has been every time we play. I thought we played well tonight. It’ll be a long Friday and Saturday, where the pool is deep. We’re excited to go, it’s been a little while, and we’re ready to go up there and see what we can do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In