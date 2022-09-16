The Lady Warriors continue to conquer their opponents on the volleyball court this season. In a three-set 25-12, 25-21, 25-9 sweep over the visiting Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers on Thursday night at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium.
“I think the team has a good mentality,” head coach Rhet McMullen said. “It’s Ballard Memorial, and it’s a rival game as it always has been every time we play. I thought we played well tonight. It’ll be a long Friday and Saturday, where the pool is deep. We’re excited to go, it’s been a little while, and we’re ready to go up there and see what we can do.”
That long weekend will be the Lady Warriors journey towards an All “A” State Championship.
The visiting Lady Bombers struck first, but Community Christian Academy answered with an 11-point run as junior Lauren Fugate served with dominance. However, Ballard Memorial senior Addison Carter broke up the Lady Warriors’ surge during the first set.
Ballard Memorial called a timeout as CCA led 16-3 over the Lady Bombers. The timeout gave Ballard Memorial a moment to regroup and work out a plan to earn back the points that the Lady Warriors had collected early in the set. Although the Lady Bombers worked together, the team could not overcome the significant lead by Community Christian Academy, who took the first set 25-12.
The Bombers took a quick 5-4 lead during the second set with crafty serves and notable defense. However, CCA called a timeout, down 13-9 against the visiting Ballard Memorial. The Bombers (7-10) continued to lead 18-17, but the Lady Warriors were closing in with Fugate serving and senior Dailyn Cauley going in for each kill.
Fugate pushed the score to 22-19 until the ball knocked down a zip tie to interrupt the energized momentum on the court. She led her team to victory throughout the night with six aces, two digs, and one kill.
With Ballard Memorial senior Jasmine Pollard serving, the score moved to 22-21, still in favor of Community Christian Academy (14-4). But with serves from Carroll, the Lady Warriors stole the second set, 25-21.
During the third set, the two teams rolled back and forth until the Lady Warriors took advantage of their opponents, pushing the score to 12-6. Despite the attempts of senior Kinley Doublin for the Lady Bombers, who continued to sacrifice her body to go after the ball, Ballard Memorial could not push further than six points when the team called timeout with CCA leading 20-6.
Doublin collected nine kills, seven digs, two blocks, and one assist for the Lady Bombers.
After the timeout, Ballard Memorial returned to add three more points. However, the Lady Warriors were untouchable in the third set, taking it for the sweep, 25-9.
Cauley led her team with 12 kills, four blocks, two assists, and one ace. Senior Elizabeth Shaw finished with nine kills, three digs, and one block.
Sophomore Katie Truitt led her team with 15 digs, while sophomore Natalie Truitt collected 14 assists in the sweep. Junior Kelsey Hughes finished with 12 assists, six digs, and one kill. Senior Olivia Carroll tallied nine digs and three aces.
Seniors Addison Carter and Emma Lehmann collected a combined 12 digs for Ballard Memorial, while junior Allison Enfinger and senior Kenna Bodell finished with nine digs a piece. Bodell led her team with 11 assists.
Freshman Keira Shaw finished with 11 digs for the Lady Bombers.
