Community Christian Academy snagged their first game of the season and first in 16 games, as they beat Fulton County 12-1 on Tuesday night. This is the third straight win for the Lady Warriors against the Lady Pilots. Both contests in the 2021 season ended in favor of CCA, the first being a 13-2 game and the second, a 19-4 decision.
And while on paper one could have assumed that the same outcome was going to happen before the game began, head coach Barry Leidecker knows better than to think that way.
“We can’t take any team for granted,” Leidecker said. “Just because we beat them twice before didn’t mean this was a guaranteed win, they’ve gotten better since last time.”
The Lady Warriors got right to work with pitcher Addie Arnett in the circle. She pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits, one run, while striking out five. Arnett struck out her first two to get things rolling, let one slip and hit, Chloe McClure, sending her to first. One more strikeout on the next batter and CCA would take the plate.
Alyssa Knight was then hit by a pitch and promptly stole the next three with Carmella Saxton was at the plate. Knight kept the steals coming as she stole home for the first run of the night as Ashley Kendall was walked to load the bases.
A fly ball to center field by Ava Knight gave Saxton the chance to rush home for the second run while Knight kept the bases loaded. A pair of walks after that would bring home Abagail Wring and Arnett for the third and fourth runs.
A grounder to single by Knight would add two more runs, allowing Kate Wade and Wring to touch home plate and make it a 6-0 game heading into the second inning.
McKenzie Smith would get in on the scoring action and get the first and only run on the board for the Lady Pilots. She doubled on a line drive to center field and was brought home thanks to a right fielder by Kylee Harrison who would be tagged out at first.
Two more runs would be added to the board for the home team as Wring and Wade both made plays towards home plate for the eights and ninth runs of the game. And the final three runs came in the bottom of the fourth when Wring, Graces Carnes and Knight all crossed home plate in consecutive plays for the finals runs of the game.
CCA’s next scheduled game won’t be until the All “A” Classic on April 11, although, Leidecker hopes to add a game to their schedule after spring break. Fulton County will play Tiptonville, TN on Thursday, March 31 to start a four-game home stint in hopes to snag their first win of the season.
Community Christian Academy 12, Fulton County 1
Fulton County 01000XX — 1-3-0
Community Christian 6303XXX — 12-8-1
2B: CCA — E Wring; FC — M Smith
TB: CCA — E Wring 3, A Knight 2, A Knight 2, G Carnes 1, H Inman 1; FC — M Smith 2, M McClure 1, K Perez 1
RECORDS: Community Christian (1-2); Fulton County (0-6)
