The Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors closed out their regular season schedule with a 7-11 record on Thursday night. They closed out the season with a 10-0 shutout over their fellow First Region christian school, the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles.
Lone Lady Warrior senior Myra Peeler pitched a complete game, her final on their home field, allowing just three hits and striking out three on a 45-34 pitch-strike count.
“Her leadership has been a calming presence in the dugout,” CCA head coach Barry Leidecker said. “She’s a good kid. She’s one of those kids that you wish you had since the sixth or seventh grade but we only had her for two and she missed last year because of her knee, but we put her into some tough situations this season and she always came through.”
Along with the shutout from the circle, Myra also connected for a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth.
Scoring got going right out of the gate after the CCA defense secured two fly outs and one ground out at first to keep the CFS offense short. Addie Arnett connected for a double with Alyssa Knight on base to score the first run.
CCA held their opponents to another quick inning and were held short on their own offense in the bottom of the second before getting back to action in the bottom of the third.
They would score the second run after an Audrey Tucker single followed by a ground ball from Alyssa Knight which turned into an error at shortstop to score Tucker. Arnett would add another run on a fly ball single to score Knight and take the 3-0 lead.
Christian Fellowship found their hot bats in the top of the fourth when Jayden Jackson and Elizabeth Dunning connecting on back-to-back singles. Unfortunately for the visitors, the CCA defense would stand at the ready to collect three straight outs to strand the Lady Eagles on base.
A pair of walks for Ava Knight and Arnett led to an Emma Wring single and was capped off by Peelers three-run double to jump to a 6-0 lead.
After holding the Lady Eagles to another three quick outs, the Lady Warriors rallied for their final four runs to end the game early.
The Knight sisters got things rolling with a pair of singles to score the seventh and eighth runs. A walk from Peeler moved the loaded bases to score Ava Knight and Abagail Wring contributing to the final run on a ground ball single to score Arnett for the final 10-0 score.
Renee Shields took the loss for the Lady Eagles from the circle. She allowed 12 hits, 10 runs and five walks on a 110-60 pitch-strike count.
The Lady Eagles will host their final home game on Friday night when they host University Heights and will start their Fourth District tournament journey by taking on Calloway County on Monday, May 15.
For the Lady Warriors, they will take on Paducah Tilghman on Monday night for the first round matchup of the Second District Tournament.
“We’ve got to play like we did tonight as far as defense goes,” Leidecker said referring to their upcoming game against Tilghman. “We also need to put the ball in play. We put the ball in play in our last game, but we didn’t make a few plays and the score wasn’t indicative to how close the game really was in my opinion.”
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 10, CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 0
CCA 1 0 2 0 3 4 X — 10-12-0
CFS 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0-3-3
2B: CCA — A. Arnett, M. Peeler
TB: CCA — A. Arnett 4, M. Peeler 2, A. Knight 2, A. Wring 2, K. Ballard 1, E. Wring 1, A. Knight 1, A. Tucker 1; CFS — E. Dunning 1, K. Owen 1, J. Jackson 1
HBP: CCA — A. Tucker; CFS — R. Shields
SB: CCA — A. Knight 3, A. Tucker 3, K. Ballard 1
