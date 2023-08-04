The St. Mary High School girl’s soccer season is set to commence, and there is a lot to look forward to with this young team. After a solid season last year with a record of 8-7-1, the Lady Vikings are returning nine of their players. Although the loss of some key role players for the team will create holes in the roster, this just gives these returning players a chance to prove themselves.
The team as a whole is young, with only one senior, Guadelupe Molina. The team’s leading goal scorer, Katie O’Neill, is returning for her junior season. As for the rest of the squad, a majority of the team is in their junior year and does not have a ton of experience, so many of these holes left by graduated seniors will be decided through practices before the season begins.
O’Neill dominated with 25 goals throughout the season and paired up the goals with eight assists. Of the 58 goals scored by the Lady Vikings last season, 31 were scored by graduated seniors. Alongside O’Neill, the remaining goals came from upcoming junior Claire Fleming and Olivia Lorch.
The person deciding the lineup will be head coach Abby Hatton. This is her first year coaching her alma mater, and is in a great position to build a program with this young, talented squad. Having been a goalie in her time on the team, Hatton brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in her coaching.
St. Mary was placed in the middle of the pack in the standings last year, with three teams above them and four below according to RPI standings. They look to climb the ladder in a tough First Region with multiple star-studded teams. This team has a lot to prove this season, but the near future looks bright for the Lady Vikings.
St. Mary kicks off their season next Thursday, August 10, taking on Lyon County on the road. They will follow it up with a pair of region games against Graves County and McCracken County for their first home game of the season.
