The St. Mary High School girl’s soccer season is set to commence, and there is a lot to look forward to with this young team. After a solid season last year with a record of 8-7-1, the Lady Vikings are returning nine of their players. Although the loss of some key role players for the team will create holes in the roster, this just gives these returning players a chance to prove themselves.

The team as a whole is young, with only one senior, Guadelupe Molina. The team’s leading goal scorer, Katie O’Neill, is returning for her junior season. As for the rest of the squad, a majority of the team is in their junior year and does not have a ton of experience, so many of these holes left by graduated seniors will be decided through practices before the season begins.

