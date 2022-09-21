Ashley Sullivan

St. Mary senior Ashley Sullivan (2) softly tips the ball over the net against Fulton County on Tuesday night. The Lady Vikings swept the Lady Pilots in two sets.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Tuesday night, the St. Mary Lady Vikings earned their fifth consecutive win with a sweep over the visiting Fulton County Lady Vikings with a 25-10, 25-15 two-set finish.

With the regular season closing in the next few weeks, the victory over Fulton County gave St. Mary the program’s ninth win. As seniors Ashley Sullivan and Claire Haas continue to lead the Lady Vikings, the team has remained sharp and determined throughout the year under the guidance of head coach Tia Kline.

