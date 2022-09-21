On Tuesday night, the St. Mary Lady Vikings earned their fifth consecutive win with a sweep over the visiting Fulton County Lady Vikings with a 25-10, 25-15 two-set finish.
With the regular season closing in the next few weeks, the victory over Fulton County gave St. Mary the program’s ninth win. As seniors Ashley Sullivan and Claire Haas continue to lead the Lady Vikings, the team has remained sharp and determined throughout the year under the guidance of head coach Tia Kline.
In the first set, the Lady Pilots (4-15) earned the first point immediately as St. Mary freshman Sienna Rosa served into the net. However, the Lady Vikings (9-9) were able to gain a significant lead quickly with solid serves and perfect placement right out of Fulton County’s reach.
With St. Mary leading 11-6, a timeout was called for both teams to discuss a plan of attack against their opponents. Afterward, as the two returned to the court, the Lady Vikings began to dominate with Haas, Rosa, Ashley Sullivan, eighth-grader Lana Flint, and freshman Abby Sullivan working together to keep the Lady Pilots from gaining traction, resulting in a 25-10 victory.
The Lady Vikings went on an 8-0 run at the beginning of the second set with Rosa serving. After the eighth serve, Fulton County got two points back with a soft touch, allowing the ball to land in out-of-reach locations for St. Mary.
However, St. Mary gained control again and moved the score to 10-2, then 11-2, before the Lady Pilots returned to serving.
With minor mishaps on both sides of the court, the Lady Pilots took advantage but could not muster up enough offense to take the lead away from the hosting St. Mary.
The final, which gave St. Mary the sweep, ended 25-15.
St. Mary will take on fellow Paducah school, Community Christian Academy on Friday night to continue district play, while the Fulton County Lady Pilots will visit Carlisle County on Thursday night.
