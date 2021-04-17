The last time the St. Mary softball team played a season, in 2019, the Lady Vikings didn’t get their third win until they were 11 games in. Now back on the field after last year’s COVID-canceled season, they’re off to a 3-1 start.
“It’s a great start,” St. Mary head coach Zane Smithson told The Sun on Friday following the Lady Vikings’ 13-2 win at Community Christian Academy. “We’re a smaller program, so to start out 3-1 is great — it’s probably been a long time since we’ve done that.”
The Lady Vikings did start 3-1 in 2018 when they played a brief eight-game schedule and finished the year at 3-5. They’re looking for bigger things this year in a much fuller, 24-game slate. The latest step in that direction was Friday’s run-rule win over CCA in five innings.
“Overall, I think we played very well tonight,” Smithson said afterwards. “Pitching-wise, Kaitlynn (Burrus) was dominant. And we hit the ball. We put the ball in play, and if you put the ball in play, good things will happen.”
Sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus (10 strikeouts) led the way in the pitching circle while sophomore catcher Anistyn Thomas (4-for-4 with 2 singles, a triple and a home run along with 4 RBIs) had a big night offensively.
“She had a very good night,” Smithson said of Thomas. “She’s been our main hitter all year. She’s been on fire.”
Thomas entered Friday a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate through three games with one home run, two triples, six RBIs, six runs, four walks and three steals. Her homer against the Lady Warriors (2-3) was a two-run shot over the centerfield fence in the top of the third inning that made the score 10-0. Though she was instrumental in the victory, she credited her team for a strong bounce-back effort after Monday’s 12-2 loss to Murray in the All “A” Tournament.
“We came together as a team tonight,” she said. “We struggled playing against Murray in the All ‘A’ and I think tonight showed us how good we can actually be.”
Burrus, meanwhile, entered Friday having pitched every single inning thus far for the Lady Vikings, allowing seven earned runs for a 3.87 ERA to go with a 27-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“She’s doing amazing,” Thomas said of Burrus. “She keeps improving every day, and I’m really proud of her.”
Burrus has also been a force at the plate, as she entered Friday with a .444 batting average and a double, triple, two home runs and six RBIs to her name. She went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles against CCA as part of a hot offensive night for the entire team.
“Once someone gets a hit, everyone gets that vibe that, ‘Hey I’ve got to get a hit and keep this train going,’ ” Thomas said.
After a Saturday home game against Fort Campbell, the Lady Vikings will face arguably their toughest test of the season on Monday against McCracken County.
“We’re a little intimidated for the Mustangs on Monday, but we’re going to come out and show them what we have,” Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.