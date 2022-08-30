On Monday night, the St. Mary Lady Vikings made program history as the team hosted the visiting Paducah Tilghman High School Lady Blue Tornado. By defeating the Blue Tornado in a three sets 25-15, 25-17, 25-21, the victory marked the first win for St. Mary volleyball against Paducah Tilghman.
“I’m proud that my team and I came together like that,” St. Mary senior Claire Haas said. “It’s our first time having a big win like that, so it felt good to get started like that.”
Although it took three sets before the Lady Vikings could celebrate, the final serve came from Haas to secure the sweep. The end was a bittersweet moment for the senior, who has played for the St. Mary volleyball program since seventh grade.
The victory over Paducah Tilghman added to St. Mary’s win streak, which included hardware from the Carlisle County Comet Classic over the weekend. During the tournament, the Lady Vikings defeated Hickman County and Obion County (TN) before taking on the Lady Comets, securing the Championship win.
In the first set, Paducah Tilghman delivered the first serve and remained stoic against St. Mary. However, the Blue Tornado could not contain the serves from the senior trio of Haas, Kate Morrow, and Ashley Sullivan. In addition to the seniors, freshman Abby Sullivan and eighth grader Lana Flint patrolled the court, assisting in what would become a 25-15 finish.
Paducah Tilghman gained an early lead in the second set as teammates on the sidelines and spectators echoed words of support to the Lady Tornado throughout the gymnasium. The Blue Tornado lead continued for a moment before the Lady Vikings went on a run with serves from Flint and game-changing blocks from Ashley Sullivan and Haas.
Despite the two teams going back and forth, the Lady Vikings eventually surpassed the Blue Tornado to snag the second set with a 25-17 finish.
The third set began like the second, with Paducah Tilghman getting ahead with the perseverance of Kylie Carruthers. The latter played with an enormous heart and returned to the game despite leaving due to injury. Carruthers and the Lady Tornado pushed the Lady Vikings to the team’s limit throughout the final set, inching closer to a victory.
However, with the sweep on the line, Haas returned to serve as the score was anyone’s to take.
With each serve by Haas, the Lady Viking pushed away from the Blue Tornado to lock the district sweep in place.
St. Mary will travel to Trigg County on Tuesday night, while the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado will head to Community Christian Academy.
