As the high school soccer season approaches and the summer ends, the St. Mary girls team looks to start the year hot after last season. In 2021, the Lady Vikings had a record of 7-8, an improvement from 3-9 the previous season.
They are returning 10 starters, seven of them being seniors. Coach Theo Qualls said this gives them more experience than previous seasons.
“We have been working hard all off-season with one goal in mind, the First Region tournament,” he said. “We are a small squad, so I expect to face the challenge we face every year, inability to keep the team refreshed with substitutes.”
There are 17 games scheduled this year, four of them being district games against McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman.
As usual, the Lady Vikings will compete in, and hope to leave their mark on the First Region All “A” tournament. That will get underway on Aug. 18 when they take on Murray.
Two of last season’s main scorers will return and look to keep putting shots in the net as seniors. Katie O’Neill led the team in goals last year with 24, averaging 1.6 throughout her 15 games played and Vanessa Becker scored 17 times and had an impressive 13 assists. These two combined for 89% of the teams goals, and both are returning this year.
“It’s going to be a fun season, I expect our returning captains Vanessa Becker, Ansley Eck and Katie O’Neill to bring a lot of excitement and success to our team this year,” Coach Qualls said.
The Lady Vikings have all the tools for success this year. They look forward to the competition that arises and will strive for a winning record and tournament success.
Their first four games of the season will be on the road, with the season opener taking place against McCracken County on Aug. 8. The first home game will be on Aug. 15 when they play host to the Graves County Lady Eagles.
