A healthy mix of upper and underclassmen will look to take the field under the direction of Tracy Courtney, who is stepping back into the head coaching helm for the St. Mary Lady Vikings.
Last year’s team put on an 11-7 season, and after a drought of not reaching that .500 mark for several seasons, the Lady Vikings hope it was the start of many more positive seasons to come.
The fact that the majority of last year’s team is coming back for the 2022 season is a promising sign of that.
“We lost a couple of seniors, but have seven upperclassmen that make up about half of our team,” Courtney said. “So we’ve got some good talent coming back and we actually have a couple girls that have stepped up who are really athletic who have been with St. Mary forever but decided they wanted to play softball this year, so we are feeling really lucky to have them.”
Leading that talent from last year to this year is senior Trinity Higgins and junior Kaitlynn Burrus. Higgins scored 27 runs last year and had the highest batting average at .638 and Burrus had a .417 with 22 runs and three homers while taking control on the mound, pitching a 2.31 ERA.
Courtney looks for them and all of her upperclassmen to be leaders for the team this season especially with first time softball players on the squad.
“They are like the assistant coaches I guess you could say,” Courtney said. “They do a lot of work with those young girls especially with those who haven’t played in a few years; they do a really good job and have really stepped up their ‘coaching’ technique.”
Schools like St. Mary who don’t necessarily have the large student body to form a team from, rely on multi-sport athletes and really anyone that wants to play and this seasons roster proves that. Two examples of that are newcomers Ashley Sullivan, who’s a powerhouse on the volleyball court and Vanessa Becker, who shines on the soccer field.
Looking ahead the Lady Vikings not only want to put together another above .500 season, but also want to compete heavily in the All “A” Tournament.
Last season St. Mary lost to Murray, 12-2 in five innings as the hosts of the tournament and hope to turn that around this year.
“The All “A” is where we really want to prove things,” Courtney said. “We might not make it to the finals but that’s where we can really compete in our area and I think that’s how a lot of the others smaller schools see it too.”
This years All “A” Tournament will kick off at Carlisle County on Monday, April 11 where St. Mary is set to take on the Lady Comets in the second day of play on Tuesday.
The Lady Vikings will get a sneak peak at that All “A” game against Carlisle when they open their season up on the road in Carlisle County.
That game is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 followed by another road game at Christian Fellowship on Thursday, March 17. The Lady Vikings first home game will take place on Tuesday, March 22 when they host the Mayfield Lady Cardinals.
