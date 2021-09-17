On Thursday night, freshman Katie O’Neill and junior Vanessa Becker led the St. Mary Lady Vikings to a 10-0 victory over the visiting Union County Bravettes.
O’Neill and Becker had already collected two goals apiece to take an early lead against Union within the first five minutes of play. The duo set the tone for the rest of the night early.
“It’s been kind of tough lately with COVID and injuries, but we got everybody together and had a sub tonight,” St. Mary head coach Theodore Qualls told The Sun. “We played pretty well with passing and didn’t just kick the ball. So we did pretty good, and it was fun.”
The Lady Vikings kept a 2-0 lead with their defensive line keeping Union County from scoring and gaining momentum in the first half. Junior Kaitlynn Burrus held her ground at the goal for St. Mary, collecting three saves throughout the game.
At the 13-minute mark, O’Neill snagged her second goal to push the Viking lead to 3-0. Moments later, she added two more goals to her night to make it 5-0 before halftime.
Despite attempts from the Bravettes, Becker added to her total with two more goals as the clock ticked away with under five minutes to go. Becker’s dominating footwork pushed the Viking lead to 7-0 as the referee blew his whistle.
The eighth goal for St. Mary came at the 26-minute mark in the second half as junior Kate Lurtz sailed one into the net. A minute later, O’Neill, a thorn in Union County’s side, snagged another goal to make it 9-0.
The final blow for Union County came with 14 minutes left to play in the game as St. Mary scored their 10th goal of the night from Becker.
O’Neill finished with five goals and one assist, Becker finished with four goals and two assists, and Lurtz finished with two assists and one goal.
