With the 2022 high school volleyball season nearing completion every win counts, and that showed in a battle of Second District opponents on Monday night. The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado hosted the St. Mary Lady Vikings to open the final week of the regular season.
After the home team rallied to stay alive one more set, the visiting Lady Vikings claimed the 3-1 win, their second over Tilghman this season. Not only was it their second win of the season, it was their second win ever over the Lady Tornado, making it a historic season for the small St. Mary school.
St. Mary struck first and maintained the lead through the first half of the first set. That lead, while only 2-3 points, was enough to hold off the home team until Tilghman knotted the score at 13-13. St. Mary trailed by a point or two until they tied things back up at 18-18 and led the rest of the set, ending it 25-19.
The Lady Vikings come out on a more aggressive attack in the second set and climbed to a 13-3 lead. They went on an early 11-0 run with Lana Flint at service. St. Mary’s offensive dominance kept Tilghman to just seven total points in the second set to win it 25-7.
In an effort to stay alive and avoid the 3-0 sweep, it was the home teams turn to come out with the dominant offensive attack.
After a service error from St. Mary to start the third set, Tilghman went on a 6-0 run to take a 7-0 lead with Josie Williams at service. The Lady Vikings fought hard to climb back and cut the deficit to three points at multiple points in the set, but Tilghman always maintained the lead.
With the score reading 24-20, St. Mary took a timeout in hopes talking things over and winning the set, but Tilghman came out and won it 25-21.
The final set was a battle til the end, with several lead changes until St. Mary took control at the 12-11 mark. Throughout the night Lady Viking senior Claire Haas held strong performances serving the ball. She controlled several scoring runs including down to the last few points and put up a strong defensive well as middle blocker to keep Tilghman from scoring.
St. Mary put the game away with a final set score of 25-15 to claim the 3-1 lead and sweep the Lady Tornado on the season.
The Lady Vikings have one game left in the regular season, a trip to Ballard Memorial on Tuesday night, while Tilghman will host their final game of the season, also on Tuesday against Fulton County.
After Monday nights decision, St. Mary holds a 12-10 record and Tilghman sits at 2-20.
Stats from the game were not immediately available.
