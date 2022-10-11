Block

St. Mary’s Claire Haas and Paducah Tilghman’s Maddie Peck (25) meet above the net on Monday night in the Lady Vikings’ 3-1 win over the Lady Blue Tornado.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

With the 2022 high school volleyball season nearing completion every win counts, and that showed in a battle of Second District opponents on Monday night. The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado hosted the St. Mary Lady Vikings to open the final week of the regular season.

After the home team rallied to stay alive one more set, the visiting Lady Vikings claimed the 3-1 win, their second over Tilghman this season. Not only was it their second win of the season, it was their second win ever over the Lady Tornado, making it a historic season for the small St. Mary school.

