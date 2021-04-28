Before the matchup between Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary, the Lady Vikings had not won a game against the Lady Tornado since May 12, 2015. On Tuesday night, the six-year losing streak ended with a 3-2 victory.
“It’s one of those things where I’ve told them that if we believe and come out here with a winning mindset, we can do good things,” St. Mary head coach Zane Smithson said. “We came out and Kaitlynn (Burrus) pitched a heck of a game.”
The sophomore hurler has led her team to seven victories this season. She went seven innings, allowing only two runs on four hits and struck out 16.
“We had those clutch hits to score the runs and Kaitlynn with the two-run homer,” Smithson said. “We did what we needed to do to win the game.”
In addition to her successful night in the pitching circle, Burrus hit a two-run shot over the center field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring Kendall Shaw and gaining the lead.
Despite Paducah Tilghman’s Cristin Ware hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning, Burrus kept the Lady Tornado offense at bay in her appearance.
Tilghman would go on to score their second run in the top of the fifth, gaining the lead 2-1 on Serenity McCoy’s bunt. McCoy’s bunt allowed courtesy-runner Myiesha Smith to score.
Trinity Higgins (one run, one hit), Burrus (one run, one hit, two RBIs), Anistyn Thomas (one hit, one RBI) were offensive powerhouses for the Lady Vikings against Tilghman’s Reagan Hartman.
Hartman went six innings and surrendered three runs on three hits. The freshman left hander struck out nine in her appearance.
Ware (one run, one hit, one RBI), Rosie Minter (one hit), Trinity Parrish (one hit), and McCoy (one hit, one RBI) collected hits against Burrus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.