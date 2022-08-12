The St. Mary Lady Vikings opened up their 2022 season win a strong win on the road. They visited the Lyon County Lady Lyons and came home with a 4-0 shutout on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Lady Lyons were the last opponents that the Lady Vikings saw in their 2021 campaign.

After losing that game 7-0, St. Mary got their revenge to start the new season.

