The St. Mary Lady Vikings opened up their 2022 season win a strong win on the road. They visited the Lyon County Lady Lyons and came home with a 4-0 shutout on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Lady Lyons were the last opponents that the Lady Vikings saw in their 2021 campaign.
After losing that game 7-0, St. Mary got their revenge to start the new season.
Sophomore Katie O’Neill had herself a strong season opener scoring the first three goals of the night for a hat trick. The other goal came in the form of a penalty kick courtesy of Miranda Gartner.
Right off the bat, the visiting team came out and controlled the ball, pressing their way down the field in constant attack mode. O’Neill snagged her first goal 12 minutes into the game, bringing the Viking fan section to their feet and giving the Lady Vikings confidence to go the distance.
“This was a good start to my sophomore year,” O’Neill said. “I felt like I could make anything.”
While she didn’t make every shot she took, her speed and ball handling ability gave her the upper hand. These three goals are a step in the right direction for O’Neill and the Lady Vikings. Last season she had 24 in the Lady Vikings 8-9 campaign.
The Lady Vikings made it a 2-0 deficit 23 minutes into the half and Katie snagged the hat trick with just 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
“This is definitely a confidence booster for our team, not having as many players it’s a little more difficult for us, but I think this proved we are ready,” O’Neill said.
St. Mary got put the game away just six minutes into the second half on the Gartner penalty kick. On top of the four goals, Vanessa Becker had two assists and Ansley Eck added another.
Despite being down 4-0, the Lady Lyons weren’t about to give up without a fight.
They turned things up on offense in an effort to not get shutout, but the defensive efforts from the Lady Vikings held strong. Senior Kaitlynn Burrus’s talents were highlighted in the box all night long. She secured 14 saves for the shutout.
The Lady Vikings will make their home debut on Monday, Aug. 15 when they host Graves County with a 5:30 p.m. start. From there they will head to Murray to kick off what they hope will be a strong All “A” Classic campaign.
