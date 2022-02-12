Paducah Tilghman snagged a much needed win on Friday night when they hosted the Caldwell County Lady Tigers. The 68-47 decision in favor of the Lady Tornado snapped a seven-game losing skid that started back on Jan. 4 in the Kentucky 2A Tournament.
The win didn’t come easily though, as the Lady Tigers played a gritty first half on the defensive side of the ball. Caldwell struck with the first four points of the night but Diamond Gray would answer right back with five points of her own to take a short 7-6 lead. The Lady Tigers started to sneak away again but the home team wasn’t about to let their opponent run off with a big lead.
Gray would end the quarter, the way she started it, with taking care of things herself. She would be sent to the line at the buzzer to tie the game up 12-12.
Caldwell came out of the short break with a commanding run, outscoring the Lady Tornado 8-0 out of the gate. A technical foul was called on the PT coaching staff and almost as if defending their coach, Tilghman kicked into high gear and start to climb back from the deficit.
At the peak, the Lady Tigers led 20-12 at the 5:18 mark of the second period and by the 2:14 mark the Lady Tornado would take the lead 23-22. The half came to an end just as the first quarter did, in a tie, 25-25.
Whatever Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe said in the locker room at halftime must has struck in her players as the second half of play was a much different ball game.
The Lady Tornado defensive presence stepped up in a major way in the second half, forcing turnovers thanks to a tenacious half court pressure. Players like Gray and Myiesha Smith would be in the right place at the right time to snatch the ball away and get back for the fast break points.
Tilghman outscored their opponents 18-6 in the third period to hold a 43-31 lead going into the final frame and finished off the quarter on a 13-2 run.
“We changed up what we were doing on defense and tried a few different things,” Devoe said. “That was the ticket; they spread it out well and were quick enough to get the steals.”
That defensive effort continued until the buzzer sounded to end the game.
Their sticky hands kept the Lady Tigers from climbing back from the 50-34 deficit that the Lady Tornado built at the 6:10 mark.
A few more short runs by the home team would keep that 16-point deficit and the game could come to an end in favor of Tilghman in a commanding 21-point win, 68-47.
Gray led all scorers with an impressive 28 points including nine from down town and 15 in the second half alone.
Rosie Minter followed with 19 points of her own as a recipient of many of the fast break points.
Dasia Garland added 10 points, Smith had eight, Jayla Reed had four and Kiarri Jackson had an early free throw.
Brylee Butts led the way with 10 points for the Lady Tigers as one of eight players on the roster to contribute to their 47 points.
Tilghman has just two games remaining in their regular season schedule, starting with a home game against Trigg County (14-11) on Valentine ’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14, followed by a trip to Lyon County (14-11) on Feb. 17.
They now hold a 10-11 record and could turn that to a positive win record with these final two games.
Tilghman 12 25 43 68
Caldwell 12 25 31 47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.