The Lady Tornado opened their season with a bang on Monday night against the visiting Mayfield Lady Cardinals. Paducah Tilghman snagged the 5-4 victory on a walk-off wild pitch to score senior Rosie Minter.
It was Minter’s night, going 3-for-4 against Mayfield sophomore Jo Jo Fox. In addition to Minter’s hits, she tallied three runs across the board and drove in two.
“It’s been fun being back out here on the field,” Minter said. “I’ve been playing basketball since the summer, so to be the winning run was nice because I’ve been nervous coming into the season.”
The game started with the left-handed pitching showdown between Fox and Paducah Tilghman (1-0-0) sophomore Reagan Hartman. Neither gave up a run until the second inning when Mayfield scored freshman Keirah Kerney. The first official hit of the game came in the third inning when Fox singled to Tilghman shortstop Serenity McCoy. The Lady Cardinals busted open the inning, scoring another two runs to make it an early 3-0 lead.
Paducah Tilghman did not let the run deficit slow them down in the bottom half of the inning, with senior Cristin Ware singling to kick off an offensive explosion. Freshman Audreya White grounded out but advanced Ware into scoring position for Minter. Minter collected her first time and RBI with a fly ball to left field, making it 3-1.
Hartman continued the offense with a fly ball, reaching on an error and scoring teammate Minter. Courtesy runner Myeisha Smith was left stranded after stealing second base before Tilghman could tie or take the lead in the inning. The score remained 3-2 until the bottom of the fifth inning when White doubled on a line drive to center field and scored on a Minter single to tie the game. The Lady Tornado took their first lead of the night as Minter scored on a Trinity Parrish single to right field.
Despite Tilghman having two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Mayfield tied it 4-4 with Riley Shelton scoring on a Kaitlyn Simpson single to right field. Although Mayfield (0-1-0) had runners in scoring position, Paducah Tilghman made it out of the jam without further damage.
The top of the seventh gave Paducah Tilghman the extra boost they needed. Tilghman senior McCoy tagged out Mayfield’s Maddie Massey attempting to steal second base before Mia Bobbitt struck out the Lady Cardinals’ final batter Lexi Feagin.
Minter shined offensively in the bottom half of the seventh, ripping a scorching double that almost cleared the Tilghman field fence in left field. With Minter in scoring position, Bobbitt grounded out to first base but moved her teammate to third base. Then, as Parrish took ball one at the plate, Minter scored on a passed ball to claim Paducah Tilghman’s first victory this season.
Mayfield 0120010 4 5 1
Paducah Tilghman 0020201 5 7 1
WP: R Hartman LP: J Foxw
2B: MAY — L Feagin; PTHS — A White, R Minter
3B: PTHS — S McCoy
TB: MAY — L Feagin 2, J Fox 2, K Kerney 1, K Simpson 1; PTHS — R Minter 4, S McCoy 3, A White 2, C Ware 1, T Parrish 1
SB: MAY — J Fox 2, K Lancaster, K Kerney, K Simpson; PTHS — A White, C Ware, S McCoy, M Smith, R Minter
RECORDS: Mayfield 0-1; Paducah Tilghman 1-0
