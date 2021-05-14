They struck out 10 times, but the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado used some timely hitting and a solid pitching performance from Hanna Scott to come away with a 5-0 home win over St. Mary in softball action Thursday night.
The Lady Tornado fell 3-2 at St. Mary on April 27 in what was their first loss to the Lady Vikings since 2015. They were able to avenge that defeat Thursday.
“We definitely had a bad game earlier in the year where we weren’t hitting like we know we can. So it was much better to come out and actually be on the bats tonight,” Tilghman head coach Sarah Trover said.
The Lady Tornado (9-12) finished with seven hits, including a pair of doubles from junior Rosie Minter. One of those doubles drove in Tilghman’s first run of the game in the first inning, and the other led off a four-run fourth frame. But arguably the biggest hit of the night came from sophomore Trinity Parrish, whose two-RBI single in the fourth put Tilghman up 4-0. That was a comfortable cushion with the way Scott was keeping the St. Mary offense fairly quiet.
“That was a really big deal,” Trover said of Parrish’s hit. “She’s stepped up under pressure and performed multiple times this year. She gets in her head sometimes, but she definitely likes being under the gun.”
Freshman Ellie Brown drew an RBI walk prior to Parrish’s single, and eighth-grader Audreya White followed by driving in what proved to be Tilghman’s final run of the game via an RBI infield single.
Later, White made the biggest defensive play of the night for the Lady Tornado when she made a diving catch of a ball hit to the shallow part of the outfield off the bat of St. Mary sophomore Kate Lurtz in the sixth inning. The Lady Vikings (9-4) had runners on second and third with two outs, and White’s snag likely saved two runs.
“She’s been working hard, and we worked in practice this week on doing little dives and making those plays that are in the hole because we’ve missed some of those,” Trover said. “She’s the quickest girl on the team, and she got out there and made an excellent play.”
Sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus had reached on an error, and sophomore Anistyn Thomas singled to reach base before being bunted over by junior Nayelli McDowell in that sixth inning to set up what was the Lady Vikings’ best scoring chance of the game. It was an otherwise quiet night for the St. Mary offense, which finished with just three hits.
Scott, a senior, went six innings before giving up a walk and ended with just two free passes while striking out five in her shutout performance.
“She definitely had a great game, and that helps a lot with keeping the morale up and keeping the batters feeling good in the box,” Trover said of Scott.
Trover was also pleased with her team’s offensive approach.
“We still have some better pitch selections that we need to work on, but we had better quality swings tonight,” she said. “We’ve been focusing a lot on our placement and taking quality swings instead of just swinging at anything. We still have some girls who are struggling and are working through some things, but our attitudes have been much better, and the girls have been trying anything to get better.”
Junior Trinity Higgins got the pitching start for St. Mary on Thursday but departed the circle after 12/3 innings after suffering an apparent leg injury.
She allowed one hit and one run while striking out three in her brief appearance.
Burrus relieved Higgins and pitched the remaining 41/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven.
