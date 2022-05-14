On Friday night, a trio of Lady Blue Tornado seniors said goodbye to Sheppard’s Field. Since childhood, the trio who have played together finished their final regular-season game with a 15-0 victory over the visiting St. Mary Lady Vikings.
“These three girls are just really special,” head coach Sarah Trover said. “They’ve been with me for a long time, and their spirit and character, all the things they will do with their lives, is just an all-around amazing feeling to see. What they’ve done not only on the field but academically and outside the field, they’ve all turned into wonderful leaders.”
Cristin Ware, Serenity McCoy, and Rosie Minter have been Paducah Tilghman High School softball program staples since 2018. Ware and McCoy were listed as varsity members in 2017, and Minter started her Tilghman varsity journey in 2018. From there, the trio formed a sisterhood.
“They have spread that leadership through the underclassmen this year,” Trover said. “That’s honestly a huge chance in the atmosphere for this team and something that they’re going to be able to leave here for years and years to come. So it’s a big deal to me that they’ve come this far and been able to finish strong.”
Before the night kicked off, the family members and seniors were honored in the pitching circle. Then, with emotions running high from it being senior night and the final regular-season game, the Lady Tornado left everything on the field.
Sophomore Reagan Hartman worked a three batter inning in the top of the first inning, striking out two. Earning the win, Hartman threw four innings, throwing a no-hitter and striking out six on 41 pitches.
Paducah Tilghman jumped on the board quickly as McCoy knocked a one-out single to third base. Next, McCoy moved into scoring position as a pitch hit Minter. The next batter, Trinity Parrish, drew a walk to load the bases as Anistyn Thomas stepped up to the plate.
It was naturally fitting that McCoy and Minter scored the first and second runs for Paducah Tilghman as Thomas ripped an RBI single to right field. Then, courtesy runner Myiesha Smith plated the third run as Lydia Wiley singled to shortstop.
After the single by Wiley, St. Mary eased out of the inning as Gabi Logsdon grounded out, and Hartman could not beat out the throw to first on a dropped third strike.
“We’ve had some highs and lows this season,” Trover said. “We’ve learned a lot of things, and we’ve stayed together as a team. This week we got to finish strong, and we’ve talked a lot about how it’s the best time of year to be playing the best ball of your life. If it’s any time, this is the time to be better.”
Like Trover mentioned, with the regular season wrapping up, this is the perfect time for the Lady Tornado to get hot on the diamond, which is precisely what they’ve done recently with a three-game win streak that started with the program making history, as the team defeated Marshall County. The only blemishes on the schedule this month came with two losses against McCracken County.
The Tilghman bunch plated three more runs in the bottom of the third inning, starting with Logsdon singling to left field, scoring Thomas. Hartman drew a walk, and Audreya White reached base after being hit by a pitch.
White seemed to be a magnet for the neon ball, collecting three hit by pitches in her final home game this season.
Ware drew a walk with the bases loaded, allowing Logsdon to score the sixth run for the Paducah Tilghman Tornado. Another walk pushed the game to 7-0 as Hartman crossed home plate.
“I’m looking forward to what could happen because our region is strong,” she said. “But you know, anybody can take it early. There are so many good teams, and I’m excited to see them fight to the end, win or lose.”
The final inning came during the bottom half of the fourth. A leadoff walk by Parrish set the tone for the rest of the game. Thomas knocked a line drive and reached on an error by the Lady Vikings, scoring Smith.
The ninth run came as Thomas scored on an RBI single by Wiley. An error allowed Logsdon to reach first base, advancing Wiley into scoring position. The next batter, Hartman, drew her second walk to load the bases.
White, nailed by the pitch again, earned a spot at first base as Wiley scored to make it 10-0.
The most significant moment in the game came as Ware ripped a double to left field, scoring Logsdon and Hartman. Unfortunately, White was called out as she attempted to steal home during the play. However, Ware scored as she reached third base on defensive indifference with one out.
As the senior Ware touched home plate, the Lady Tornado dugout emptied to celebrate their teammate on a night dedicated to her, McCoy, and Minter as the game was officially out of reach, 13-0.
As the dust settled, McCoy hit a double to left field. Her fellow senior Minter singled, allowing her to score and make it 14-0. The final blow came as Parrish reached on an outfield error, scoring Minter.
Kendall Shaw took the loss for St. Mary. The junior worked over three innings, allowing eight hits, 15 runs (seven earned), six walks, and one strikeout.
The two teams will face off on Monday night at St. Mary as the Second District tournament begins. The winner will meet with McCracken County on Wednesday night for the District title. Then, both runner-up and champion will head to regionals to compete against the remainder of the First Region.
Paducah Tilghman 15, St. Mary 0
St. Mary 0 0 0 0 X X X — 0-0-4
PTHS 4 0 3 8 X X X — 15-8-0
WP: R Hartman; LP: K Shaw
2B: PTHS — C Ware, S McCoy
TB: PTHS — S McCoy 3, C Ware 2, L Wiley 2, A Thomas 1, G Logsdon 1, R Minter 1
HBP: PTHS — A White 3, R Minter
SB: PTHS — L Wiley
CS: PTHS — A White
RECORDS: St. Mary (2-10); Paducah Tilghman (16-14)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.