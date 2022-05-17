After defeating the St. Mary Lady Vikings 9-1 on Monday night, the Lady Blue Tornado will face off against familiar foe McCracken County for the Second District title. With a five-run inning in the fourth, Paducah Tilghman’s softball program punched its ticket to the regional tournament as the Lady Viking season ended.
Freshman Mia Bobbitt came in clutch during her time in the pitching circle for Paducah Tilghman. Bobbitt worked seven innings to claim the victory, striking out 13 while allowing two hits, one run (earned), and walking two.
The Lady Tornado hurler struck out two and induced a groundout in the top of the first inning, setting the tone for the night. Despite a single by Audreya White, Paducah Tilghman could not score. St. Mary caught White while attempting to steal third base to end the inning.
During the bottom of the second inning, Paducah Tilghman jumped on the board with a leadoff double by Rosie Minter. Minter plated the first run as she scored on a passed ball.
The score was pushed to 3-0 in the bottom third as Anistyn Thomas and Brooklynn Riley scored. White drew a walk, and a pitch hit Trinity Parrish before Minter was out on an infield fly, and Lydia Wiley grounded out to leave runners on base.
The Lady Tornado added five more runs to their tally during the fourth. A double by Thomas scored McCoy to make it 5-0. An RBI single by White allowed Thomas to score with two outs.
The scoring continued as White advanced to second and then third base on wild pitches. The freshman speedster scored as Parrish reached on an error, moving to third base.
The eighth run for Tilghman came as Parrish scored on a wild pitch before the inning ended.
St. Mary plated a run as Kaitlynn Burrus singled to left field in the top of the sixth inning, allowing Trinity Higgins to score.
However, Paducah Tilghman pushed the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth with one more run to make it 9-1. An RBI single by White allowed Thomas to score, punching the Lady Tornado ticket into the regional tournament.
Burrus took the loss for St. Mary. The junior threw four innings in the pitching circle, allowing four hits and eight runs (two earned), issued three walks, and struck out four.
Abby Sullivan appeared in relief for the Lady Vikings. The eighth-grader worked two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out one.
Paducah Tilghman will continue into the postseason, facing off against McCracken County on Wednesday night at St. Mary. After that, the two will move to the regional tournament, looking to punch their ticket to the state tournament held in Lexington next month.
