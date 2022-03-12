It is no secret that Paducah Tilghman softball has been an underdog in its entirety in the First Region. However, since Paducah Tilghman formed their fast pitch softball team, the Lady Tornado have had to fight to get the region’s attention. And this year seems to be the year that the Lady Tornado makes a few waves in the area.
“I’m looking forward to seeing these girls surprise the region,” head coach Sarah Trover said. “They want to see overall the team finish our games strong and have a winning season.”
Last season, the Lady Tornado finished with a 12-17 record. Their season came to a close during the First Region tournament with a loss against Calloway County on June 5. However, the Lady Tornado roster showed promise despite the record posted, with an abundance of life and youth filling every position.
Spectators could find the passion in the dugout during home, and away games kept the Lady Tornado upbeat even when they were down. Paducah Tilghman’s spirit never faltered, creating a sisterhood on and off the field.
Despite losing a handful of seniors, Trover’s group of ladies will return heavy hitters and powerful arms going into the upcoming season. That includes seniors Serenity McCoy, Rosie Minter, and Cristin Ware.
Minter led her team with 40 hits, 21 RBIs, one double, one home run and earned a .440 batting average in her junior year. Defensively, she was a solid piece of the Paducah Tilghman puzzle last season.
Ware finished her junior season right behind teammate Minter with 26 hits, 12 RBIs, one double, two triples, one home run, and snagged a .329 batting average. She patrolled the outfield with grace and leadership from start to finish.
McCoy was also a part of the Lady Tornado home run fun last season with her lone home run, along with 17 hits, 12 RBIs, and one triple to complete her .221 batting average. Her grit and determination on the field defensively and offensively will significantly affect the team this season. Along with the seniors, the Lady Tornado roster is loaded with names like freshman Audrey White, juniors Lydia Wiley and Trinity Parrish, and sophomore Reagan Hartman.
White, who played as a middle school 8th grader last season, left her mark for the Tornado offensively. She collected 24 hits, 10 RBIs, and one triple for a .329 batting average. Her natural ability to shine on the diamond will help her team as she continues to grow and progress as a player.
Going into her junior season, Wiley will look to produce numbers as she did one year ago. She finished the season with 14 runs, 24 hits, eight RBIs, one double, one triple, collecting a .364 batting average.
Parrish also will play a vital role in the success of Paducah Tilghman’s team this season. Last year, the catcher snagged 21 hits, 11 RBIs, and one double for a .280 batting average. A lefty in the pitching circle, Hartman will once again be a force for Paducah Tilghman. Pitching 80 innings last season, she led her team arms in strikeouts with 73. Starting eight and pitching in 19 games, she earned a 3.59 ERA.
Hartman also collected 21 hits and eight RBIs for a batting average of .389, the second-highest on the team.
The Blue Lady Tornado has abundant talent and what it takes to make a name for themselves this season. Under the guidance of Coach Trover, who once played against the Tornado, the team will continue to take strides in achieving a successful and winning season.
The Lady Tornado will have their home opener on March 14, hosting the Mayfield Lady Cardinals. They will then take the road to face Hickman County’s Lady Falcons on March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.