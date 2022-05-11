In just their second to last home game of the season, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado pulled off a 5-3 win over the Marshall County Lady Marshals. The game was tied 3-3 heading into the sixth inning when the home team connected in multiple at-bats to bring home the win.
Charley Pursley connected on the very first pitch of the night for a line drive to center field and reached on an error to make it to second base for the Lady Marshals. Allicen Harris would hit a single two outs later with Pursley now in scoring position to bring home the first run of the game.
Marshall would add to their lead in the top of the third inning with the bases loaded. Chloe Coursey grounded for the fielder’s choice and was thrown out at first base as Pursley scored on the throw.
The bottom of the third inning is where the Lady Tornado found their scoring moments. A single by Gabi Logsdon, an error from Brooklynn Riley and a single by Cristin Ware would load the bases for Anistyn Thomas to bring home the first Tilghman run. The run came as a fly out for Thomas as Logsdon rounded home.
With runners still on second and third, Tilghman still had the momentum to keep climbing and did just that when Trinity Parrish hit a ground ball single to add the next two runs by Riley and Ware. Two outs later and the Lady Tornado held a slight 3-2 advantage.
It wouldn’t be until the top of the fifth inning that the Lady Marshals tied the game. Anna Vasseur hit a single after a bunt from Pursley to tie the game up 3-3, but that would be it on runs for a moment.
Lydia Wiley got things going again in the bottom of the sixth inning after the first out. She hit a line drive right down the middle for a double, anxious to score. Another out was added to the board in the form of a pop out, but another double from Logsdon kept the momentum going for the home team, pushing Wiley home to take the 4-3 lead. Riley stepped up to add yet another double to score Logsdon, taking a 5-3 lead with an out in the next at-bat to end the inning.
Quick action from Serenity McCoy at shortstop, to Rosie Minter at first base would bring in two quick outs for Tilghman. Vassuer broke that streak with a bunt, buying her enough time to make it to first base, but the dynamic shortstop/first base duo would snag the third out in the next play to end the game 5-3.
Paducah Tilgham is coming up on their last two games of the regular season, both against Second District opponent, St. Mary. The first contest will be on Thursday, May 12 at St. Mary, followed by the final home game and senior night on Friday. Both games as slated for 6 p.m. first pitches.
This was the last game of the regular season for the Lady Marshals. Their next game will be on Monday, May 16 when they host the Fourth District tournament and take on Christian Fellowship with a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
Paducah Tilghman 5, Marshall County 3
Paducah Tilghman 003002X — 5-8-2
Marshall County 1010100 — 3-6-1
2B: PT — B Riley, G Logsdon, L Wiley
TB: PT — G Logsdon 3, B Riley 2, L Wiley 2, S McCoy 1, C Ware 1, A Thomas 1, T Parrish 1; MC — A Vasseur 2, G Darnall 1, A Harris 1, C Pursley 1, M Oakley 1
RECORD: Paducah Tilghman (14-14), Marshall County (18-14)
