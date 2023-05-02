The Paducah Tilghman softball program snapped a three-game losing skid on Monday night when they hosted the Murray High School Lady Tigers.
With their last official game coming exactly seven days earlier in a 5-1 loss to Graves County, the Lady Blue Tornado were eager to get back in action, handing the Lady Tigers a 5-3 loss.
Mia Bobbitt earned the victory from the circle for the home team, pitching all seven innings, allowing three hits, three runs, walked three and struck out nine on a 109-70 pitch-strike count.
“We kept her (Mia) in there all seven innings because we knew our defense was going to be what won us this game,” Tilghman head coach Mikey Myers said. “When we field the ball defensively we are great. We can move some girls around, so that’s a strong point is our defense.”
That defense held their opponents to just three runs in two separate innings on the night. It would take them a second to get their defensive rhythm, as Murray struck right away in the opening inning.
A single for Marlee Riddle, a hit by pitch for Mylee Smith and a walk for Kylie Chapman loaded the bases for the Lady Tigers before Tilghman would earn their first out. Bobbitt snagged her first strikeout to to keep her opponents away, but a fielders choice by Sarah Cauley in the next at-bat would score Riddle for the first run.
An out for Smith advancing home would result in the second out and another walk, this time for Madelyn Knight would score Chapman. A ground out at first to Trinity Parrish would end the inning with two runners left stranded for Murray.
Tilghman wasted no time getting themselves on the board in their offensive portion of the opening inning. Audreya White connected on a 2-2 count for an inside the park homer to deep center to make it a 2-1 ballgame. A single for Adrienne Romain and a walk for Anistyn Thomas put runners in scoring position in hopes to take the early lead.
Reagan Hartman connected for a sacrifice fly to bring home Romain and tie the ballgame. Two batters later, Kaiden Rodgers connected on a ground ball single for score Thomas and take the 3-2 lead.
Bobbitt made quick work of their defensive portion of the second, striking out the first two batters and the infield would take care of the third out to put the bats back in Tilghman’s hands.
Unfortunately for the home team, their portion of the second inning was much of the same. Instead of the strikeouts however, they would be either thrown out at first or caught out in the outfield.
Murray made things work in the bottom of the third when Chapman connected on a fly ball to deep center for a triple. Bobbitt recovered by striking out Derryauna Hudspeth, but a ground out by Cauley in the next at-bat would score Chapman to tie the game 3-3.
Tilghman would cap of the runs for the night in the bottom of the third inning. A pair of singles for Thomas and Hartman and aggressive base running, put the Lady Blue Tornado in prime scoring position. A sacrifice fly from Trinity Parrish scored Thomas and Hartman followed suit, stealing home on a wild pitch in the next at-bat for the 5-3 lead.
Defenses would take care of the rest of the game as neither team would see another earned base until the top of the sixth when Hudspeth hit a ground ball, turned error. The Lady Tigers would get one more single in the inning and a walk in the top of the seventh.
Tilghman first baseman, Hartman secured the win on a double play to end the game 5-3.
With seven games left in the regular season for Tilghman and six for Murray, every game is crucial heading into district and region tournament play. The Lady Blue Tornado sit on a 15-8 record and Murray sits at 8-9.
PTHS 3 0 2 0 0 0 X — 5-6-1
MRRY 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3-3-0
TB: PT — A White 4, K. Rogers 2 , R. Hartman 1, A. Romain 1, A. Thomas 1; MHS — K. Chapman 3, M. Knight 1, M. Riddle 1.
