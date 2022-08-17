Despite a late start to the night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado hosted Trigg County on the soccer field on Tuesday night. A strong effort throughout the night and two quick goals mid-game, weren’t enough to hold off the Lady Wildcats, as the visiting team walked away with the 4-2 win.
Trigg County controlled a 2-1 lead going into halftime. That lead was nearly 2-0, but Abigail Wurth made sure the home team wouldn’t go into the break without a point. Tilghman kept that scoring momentum going when Fiona Caywood knotted up the score just three minutes into the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.