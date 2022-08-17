Jaelynn Carver

Paducah Tilghman goalkeeper Jaelynn Carver had 13 saves on Tuesday night in the Lady Tornado 4-2 loss to Trigg County.

 BY JARED JENSEN The Sun

Despite a late start to the night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado hosted Trigg County on the soccer field on Tuesday night. A strong effort throughout the night and two quick goals mid-game, weren’t enough to hold off the Lady Wildcats, as the visiting team walked away with the 4-2 win.

Trigg County controlled a 2-1 lead going into halftime. That lead was nearly 2-0, but Abigail Wurth made sure the home team wouldn’t go into the break without a point. Tilghman kept that scoring momentum going when Fiona Caywood knotted up the score just three minutes into the second half.

