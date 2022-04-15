The Lady Blue Tornado traveled to Webster County on Thursday night for some softball after a nine-day break since coming back from the Cal Ripken Experience over spring break. Despite taking an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, Tilghman would come up short in the end and fall 8-4 to the Lady Trojans.
Tilghmans opening portion of the second inning got starts by Lydia Wiley who hit a ground ball single. She was followed by Reagan Hartman, who hit a fly ball to center field for a single of her own, while Wiley made her way to third base. A triple from Brooklynn Riley would allow the runs to come in for Wiley and Myiesha Smith, the courtesy runner for Hartman, to make it a 2-0 game. Audreya White would bring Riley home for the next at-bat while she made it to second base on a ground ball turned reaching error.
Two outs later for the next two Lady Tornado at-bat and it would be the Lady Trojans turn to catch up from behind.
A quick double and single by Sydney Shoulders and Mallory Leath put runners on second and third bases for Webster County and in scoring position for the next at-bat. Katelyn Cates did the honors with a double of her own, allowing Shoulders and Leath to round home plate and cut the deficit to a single point.
Fortunately for Tilghman they would throw out the next two Webster batters to end the inning up 3-2. What would be unfortunate for the ladies in blue and white would be a quick third inning at the plate despite putting runners on first and second.
Webster capitalized on holding Tilghman scoreless in the third, by snagging three runs of their own in the inning, although the Lady Tornado outfield made two early catches to give the Lady Trojans a scare.
With two outs on the board Gracie Thomas hit a ground ball to left field for a single followed by Shoulders who grounded and reached on an error to make it to first base. Jenna Shelley hit a grounder to center field, allowing Thomas to make it home just before the ball made it to home plate, tying the game up. Leath would knock a triple to right field to score two more run and give the Lady Trojans the 5-3 lead.
Webster County would add to that lead with one more run to make it a 6-3 game before the Lady Blue Tornado could add to their score.
The final run for Tilghman came in the form of a home run by Rosie Minter, who sent a fly ball to center field to make it a 6-4 game in the top of the fifth inning.
Tilghman would keep the Lady Trojans from scoring again until the bottom of the sixth when they added their final two runs. The Lady Blue Tornado had the chance to come back in the top of the seventh but three quick outs would call the game, 8-4 for Webster County.
The Lady Blue Tornado get right back to work on Friday night, April 15 to start the Kentucky 2A tournament by playing Union County at Webster County High School.
Webster County 8, Paducah Tilghman 4
Webster 023102X — 8-7-2
Tilghman 0300100 — 4-6-4
2B: PT — A White; WC — S Shoulders, K Cates
3B: PT — B Riley; WC — M Leath
HR: PT — R Winter
TB: PT — R Minter 4, B Riley 3, A White 2, L Wiley 1, R Hartman 1, S McCoy 1; WC — M Leath 4, S Shoulders 3, K Cates 2, J Shelley 1, G Thomas 1.
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (9-8), Webster County (5-9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.