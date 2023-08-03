Lady Tornado

The Paducah Tilghman’s volleyball program looks to have more celebratory wins this upcoming 2023 season under the new direction of Gwen Duncan as their head coach.

 File Photo

Paducah Tilghman High School’s volleyball team is gearing up for a season of growth and revitalization under the guidance of newly hired head coach Gwen Duncan. While last year’s record of 3-21 serves as a reminder of past struggles, the focus remains firmly on building a strong foundation for a promising future.

With endless enthusiasm, Coach Duncan expresses her excitement for the opportunity to contribute to the historic volleyball tradition of PTHS.

