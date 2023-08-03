Paducah Tilghman High School’s volleyball team is gearing up for a season of growth and revitalization under the guidance of newly hired head coach Gwen Duncan. While last year’s record of 3-21 serves as a reminder of past struggles, the focus remains firmly on building a strong foundation for a promising future.
With endless enthusiasm, Coach Duncan expresses her excitement for the opportunity to contribute to the historic volleyball tradition of PTHS.
“I’m very excited to be given an opportunity to continue to develop and add to the volleyball legacy of PTHS,” Duncan said. “We have the support of parents, volunteers, and a community of those who believe in helping us rebuild.”
The Lady Tornado squad is a young one, but have loads of talent just entering high school and more in their middle school program.
“We have a large class of freshmen and a great group of promising middle school players as well,” she said.
A sense of community support and collaboration drives the team’s rejuvenation efforts.
When asked about the goals for the team this season, Duncan said the obvious is get get back to their winning ways while not letting the losses get them down.
“Obviously, our immediate goal is to earn more W’s ... and just let our L’s serve as lessons,” she said. “We want to ‘spike’ interest with a feeder program, a flow of continuity across the board, and teaching fundamentals beginning early, with a k-12 mentality.”
As the legacy of Paducah Tilghman High School’s volleyball program continues, the future is undoubtedly bright. With Coach Duncan’s leadership and a passionate team of players, the Lady Blue Tornado is on an upward trajectory, eager to make its mark in the First Region Region.
Their season will get underway with a home game on August 15 against Fulton County followed by a the Murray Lady Tigers, also at home, before taking on the Apollo Summer Slam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.