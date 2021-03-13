Sophomore Diamond Gray opened Saturday’s Second District Tournament semifinal game with an and-1 and provided an early spark for the Paducah Tilghman girls basketball team en route to a 77-39 home win over Community Christian Academy.
The win advances the Lady Blue Tornado (8-9) to Monday’s tournament championship game against McCracken County.
Gray’s and-1 was part of nine first-quarter points for the sophomore that helped the Lady Tornado build a 21-7 lead going into the second period.
With 5:26 left in the first, sophomore Dasia Garland hit a midrange jumper that started a 13-0 Tilghman run that gave the Lady Tornado some separation on the scoreboard. That run also included four points from Gray, three from junior Rosie Minter and two each from junior Kiarri Jackson and senior Natalie Warren.
CCA (3-26) answered with a free throw from sophomore Elizabeth Shaw and an inside shot from seventh-grader Courtney Holland, but Tilghman junior Amiah Shannon closed the opening quarter with a 3-pointer to put her team up 14 after eight minutes.
Sophomore Abigail Wurth opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to extend Tilghman’s lead to 17, and the Lady Tornado took a 40-25 edge into the locker room at halftime. Gray and Wurth scored 15 and eight points, respectively, in the first half to lead Tilghman while junior Reagan Cross had a team-high 16 points at the break for CCA.
The Lady Tornado outscored CCA 29-9 in the third quarter and led 69-34 at the end of the period after sophomore Quiniyah Shumpert beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer.
Gray (22 points), Wurth (12), Shumpert (11) and Garland (9) led Tilghman in scoring.
CCA was paced by Cross (23 points), Shaw (5) and junior Samantha Fraser (4).
CCA 7 18 9 5 — 39
Tilghman 21 19 29 8 — 77
CCA leading scorers: Cross 23, Shaw 5, Fraser 4.
Tilghman leading scorers: Gray 22, Wurth 12, Shumpert 11.
