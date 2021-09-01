On Tuesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado defeated the visiting Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors at Otis Dinning Gymnasium in three consecutive sets, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22.
Paducah Tilghman’s volleyball program has faced trials and tribulations early in the season, from starting lineups to injuries and sickness. Despite this, the Blue Tornado has collected five wins this season.
“I think I had seven heart attacks (tonight),” Paducah Tilghman head coach Maggie Prewitt told The Sun. “What I told the girls in the locker room afterward was, we’ve had gut punch after gut punch this season. I have not had the same lineup for two games in a row. So there are a lot of girls out, but we rolled with what we had.”
In the first set, the two opponents quickly tied it at 9-9 before Paducah Tilghman took the lead and set the tone. Although the blue and white kept a solid lead, Community Christian Academy resurged after head coach Rhet McMullen called a timeout.
The Lady Warriors pushed themselves to make it a two-point set. However, Paducah Tilghman prevailed to take it, 25-23.
“I had girls playing positions that they have never played before,” Prewitt said. “But, at this point, a win is a win. Hopefully, we can get healthy by the end of the season.”
While the Lady Warriors fell in the first two sets, Community Christian Academy pushed in the third set and took advantage of Tilghman’s out-of-position players. Although Tilghman led toward the end of the third set, CCA remained in reach until the night’s final point.
