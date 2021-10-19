The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado will meet up with their crosstown rival McCracken County after defeating Community Christian Academy in four sets on Monday night.
The Blue Tornado earned the victory, taking three out of four sets away from the Lady Warriors, 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 25-14.
It was a fight to the finish for the Lady Tornado with Community Christian Academy on their heels from the very first set. During the first of four, Paducah Tilghman led 13-5 as CCA called a timeout to refocus.
While Emily Shumaker, Bailey Schipp, and Jaaliyah Biggers were a dominating force, the Lady Warriors had their secret weapon, Elizabeth Shaw, a thorn in the Tornado side, all night. However, despite Shaw and her squad’s efforts, the Tornado took the first set 25-19.
Tilghman gained traction in the second set, eventually taking it 25-15, with CCA looking to keep their season going into the championship game set for Tuesday night. However, Paducah Tilghman had other plans.
The third set changed the night’s momentum with Shaw and her Warriors taking complete charge of the stage. Community Christian Academy took advantage of each Tilghman mishap, eventually taking it 25-16.
It all came down to the fourth and final set, as Paducah Tilghman looked to meet back with a familiar foe McCracken County in the championship game. CCA’s efforts fell short, falling 25-14 after a triumphant third set to open the eyes of all spectators in their home gymnasium.
