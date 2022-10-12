Tuesday night was the last regular season game for the Paducah Tilghman volleyball team. They hosted the Lady Pilots of Fulton County, the same team they played to open the season, winning just like the did on opening night. The match ended in favor of the Lady Tornado in two sets, 2-0.
Not only did the home team have a win to celebrate, but they also celebrated their two seniors as well. Ma’Hali Brown and Carla Montana played their last home game at Paducah Tilghman High School on Tuesday. Brown has been on the varsity squad for the Lady Tornado since her sophomore year in 2020. Montana, on the other hand joined the team this season as exchange student from Sicily, Italy.
Tilghman opened the night with the first point, but quickly fell behind as Fulton County took a 7-4 lead. They would maintain that lead until the 11-11 mark where the home team bounced back and took the remainder of the set.
The lead never crew to more than five points for Tilghman, but it would be enough to hold off the Lady Pilots. They went on to claim the 25-19 first set, the same score they opened the season with, also against the Lady Pilots.
With Josie Williams at service, the Lady Tornado took a 3-0 lead, with two of those points coming from aces. Fulton came pack to take the 4-3 lead as that lead would bounce back and forth several times early on.
That is until the 9-9 mark when the Lady Pilots would go on a 6-0 run to a 16-10 score. They would maintain the lead, although it shrunk as Tilghman fought back until the 20-20 mark. From there Kylie Caruthers would finish off the game at service to help with a 5-0 run to win the game 25-20.
Caruthers led the stat sheet with three aces and five kills, JaNiya Hart had two aces, eight assists and a dig, Williams had three aces, four digs and two kills, Macy Engler had one ace and three digs, Maggie Rowton had two digs Naarah White had one kill, Ma’Kel Ridgeway had three digs and senior Brown had two digs and three kills.
Tilghman will now wait for the Second District tournament that will get underway next week where they will take on McCracken County on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at MccCracken County High School. They end the regular season with a record of 3-20.
