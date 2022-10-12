Tuesday night was the last regular season game for the Paducah Tilghman volleyball team. They hosted the Lady Pilots of Fulton County, the same team they played to open the season, winning just like the did on opening night. The match ended in favor of the Lady Tornado in two sets, 2-0.

Not only did the home team have a win to celebrate, but they also celebrated their two seniors as well. Ma’Hali Brown and Carla Montana played their last home game at Paducah Tilghman High School on Tuesday. Brown has been on the varsity squad for the Lady Tornado since her sophomore year in 2020. Montana, on the other hand joined the team this season as exchange student from Sicily, Italy.

