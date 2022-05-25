For the first time in school history, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado will appear in the First Region Championship game. After an 11 inning slugfest against Marshall County on a rainy Tuesday night, Tilghman earned the spot in a 16-14 ballgame.
Paducah Tilghman got right to work as Anistyn Thomas connected on the very first pitch of the game for a single and Trinity Parrish followed after the first out with a single of her own. Both runners would be left stranded as the Lady Marshal defense closed the top of the inning.
Marshall County started with bases loaded after a ground out to start their portion of the inning. Anna Vasseur and Chevelle Henson both hit singles and Madyson Morton was hit by a pitch in between them. Gracelyn Darnall brought in the first two runs of the night with a double to left field to bring home Vasseur and Morton. Two quick outs later and Tilghman would look to keep from falling too far behind.
That wouldn’t be the case though as the Lady Marshal defense made for a quick inning, only allowing Serenity McCoy double, but Tilghman returned the favor by allowing just a double to close out the second inning.
Marshall County would get back to their scoring ways by adding four more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Allicen Harris got things going in the inning with a line drive to center field to bring home Morton who bunted for a single in the first at-bat. Chloe Coursey followed with a ground ball and reached on an error to advance to second base and push a runner to third.
Tia Thorpe would put an exclamation mark on the game early when she hit an inside the park home run on a fly ball to left field, making it a 6-0 ballgame.
The Lady Tornado were able to put their own points on the board before their opponents could hike up the score any higher. A double from Gabi Logsdon put a runner on base for Thomas to bring home on a double of her own for the first run of the night. Audreya White followed with a single to center field to bring home Thomas before the next out would be put on the board.
Two outs didn’t keep Tilghman from pushing though as a double from Rosie Minter would bring home White making it a 6-3 game. Lydia Wiley would single and push Minter to scoring position and Cristin Ware would bring her home on a ground ball turned error, as Wiley advanced to third and Ware made it to second. From there a single from Regan Hartman would tie to game at 6-6.
Marshall County answered right back, but not before their opponents could grab two quick outs in the first two at-bats. Thorpe would hit a single to put a body on base, Marin Oakley would follow and Pursley would bring them both home with a line drive to center field, taking an 8-6 lead.
If it wasn’t clear before, it was clear heading into the sixth inning that neither team was ready for their season to be over with.
Tilghman knotted up the score yet again 8-8 with a double from White to score Thomas and Logsdon. From there the Lady Tornado defense rode the momentum by keeping the Lady Marshals from scoring in the bottom of the sixth with three quick outs to take over the offense again.
From there McCoy would hit a double in the top of the seventh inning to bring home Hartman and take the 9-8 lead with the smell of victory right around the corner. However, the Lady Marshals were not about to go out and Thorpe made sure of that when she hit a line drive single to center field to score M McLeod to tie the game 9-9.
Tilghman would once again take the lead when White scored the 10th run, but unfortunately for the Lady Tornado they wouldn’t be able to build their lead any higher.
With rain now falling steadily, the Tilghman and Marshall faithful cheered on as Graves and McCracken County players and fans watched on, waiting for their turn to take the field.
After Marshall once again tied the game thanks to a Henson single to drive home Vasseur, Tilghman caught seemed to have caught a break by building to a 12-10 lead in the top of the ninth inning. The runs came courtesy of Logsdon and Thomas to take the lead.
Thorpe found a way to keep things interesting when she hit an out of the park homerun to center field, making it a 12-11 game. Not long after and Pursley would double to bring home Oakley to tie the game back up, keeping fans entertained.
It all came down to the 11th inning after the 10th went scoreless for both teams. Thomas would once again take the plate and hit a single live drive to score McCoy to take the one-run lead, followed shortly after by Minter with another single to score Thomas and White. Just like that Tilghman had a 15-12 lead and only one out. Ware added another run on a fly out, for the second out and one later would give the Lady Marshals a chance to climb from behind.
And climb they did but not high enough. Oakley started with a fielder’s choice by Oakley for the second out, but not before Harris rounded home. Pursley quickly followed with a fly ball triple to center field to score Oakley. From there, the Tilghman defense stepped up and closed out the inning to take the game.
Tilghman will advance to play the winner of the McCracken County and Graves County contest.
Editor’s Note: Due to the extended first game, the Lady Mustangs and Lady Eagles scored sat at 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning when The Sun’s deadline came. That game is slated for Wednesday, May 25 with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
Paducah Tilghman 16,
Marshall County 14
Tilghman 0 0 0 0 6 2 1 1 2 0 4- — 16 23 4
Marshall 2 0 4 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 2- — 14 19 3
WP: R Hartman. LP: G Darnall
2B: PT- A White 2, S McCoy 2, A Thomas, G Logsdon, R Hartsman; MCHS- G Darnall, C Pursley
3B: MCHS- C Pursley
HR: MCHS- T Thorpe 2
TB: PT- A White 7, A Thomas 6, S McCoy 4, L Wiley 3, R Minter 3, G Logsdon 3, R Hartman 3, C Ware 1, T Parrish 1; MCHS- T Thorpe 10, C Pursely 7, M Morton 3, A Vasseur 2, C Henson 2, A Harris 2, G Darnall 2, M Oakley 1
SB: PT- L Wiley, A White; MCHS- A Vasseur, M Morton
HBP: MCHS- T Anderson, M Morton
