Two nights after scoring a season-high 79 points in a win over Ballard Memorial, points proved a little harder to come by Friday against visiting Murray. But the Lady Blue Tornado delivered a strong third quarter that helped them pull away for a 55-34 victory.
“This is a fantastic win for our program,” Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe said after what was a rare win for the Lady Tornado program over Murray. “It’s awesome. I’m just so proud of these girls.”
Tilghman (7-7) trailed by one at halftime but came out of the break with renewed vigor and outscored the Lady Tigers 22-8 in the third quarter to take a 40-27 edge into the fourth.
After Murray had taken a three-point lead on a floater from senior Angela Gierhart early in the third quarter, the Lady Tornado put together an 11-1 run on the strength of five points from sophomore Diamond Gray, four from sophomore Dasia Garland and two from junior Kiarri Jackson.
Five points from Garland and two each from Jackson and Gray created a 9-1 run over the final 3:34 of the third period, sending the Lady Tornado into the fourth up by 13. The lead grew to 44-27 on a pair of free throws from junior Rosie Minter and a layup from sophomore Abigail Wurth to start the final quarter, and Tilghman was able to cruise to the victory from there.
The Lady Tigers (8-8) were without one of their top players in senior Makenzie Turley, but gave Tilghman all it could handle in the first half thanks in large part to the interior play of sophomore Alyssa Daughrity. The 6-foot-1 center used her size to her advantage, turning multiple close-range looks into 13 first-half points. She didn’t fare as well in the second half, however, as the Lady Tornado held her to just three points over the final 16 minutes.
“It started in the second quarter when I put little (5-foot-2) Ki Jackson on big No. 45 (Daughrity). We started to pester her so she couldn’t get easy looks. And then I switched it and made Dasia face-guard and play No. 15 (Gierhart) and made her work for everything she got and denied her because she wants to penetrate and kick, and that couldn’t happen anymore,” Griffes-Devoe said of her defensive adjustments. “I told the girls to make somebody else run the team. We switched up our defenses to see who was going to take over. We wanted to make someone who wasn’t comfortable in doing that do it.”
Eight of Daughrity’s 13 first-half points came in the second period after Tilghman had built an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter of play. Gray scored the first four points of the game, and Jackson later added a 3-pointer to put Tilghman up 9-0 as part of a game-opening 11-3 run. Murray led 19-18 at halftime following a back-and-forth second quarter.
Daughrity finished with a team-high 16 points for Murray to go with six from Gierhart and three apiece from sophomore Riley Campbell, senior Amy Tish and sophomore Madeline Howell.
Tilghman finished the game with a trio of double-figure scorers in Gray (19 points), Jackson (14) and Garland (12).
“That crew right there played great tonight,” Griffes-Devoe said. “Ki was our spark. She’s the one who said, ‘I’ve got this. Let me be the pestering pest and take over,’ and I was so proud of that. But those three, it’s fantastic how they play off of each other.”
Murray7 12 8 7 — 34
Tilghman11 7 22 15 — 55
Murray leading scorers: Daughrity 16, Gierhart 6, Campbell 3, Tish 3, Howell 3.
Tilghman leading scorers: Gray 19, Jackson 14, Garland 12, Wurth 4, Minter 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.