After a successful weekend playing in and winning the Kentucky 2A — Section 1 tournament, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado wasted no time getting back on the court. They played at Community Christian Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and continued their winning streak with a 3-0 sweep over the Lady Warriors.
CCA also had a busy weekend of volleyball as they participated in the 1st Region All “A” Classic where they won three out of five total matches. Their run for the championship was cut short by Ballard Memorial, who defeated them in two sets in the semi-finals.
The Lady Tornado got right down to business with a 25-16 win for set one, something that the team has been rather successful with this season is closing set early. A number of sets this season have resulted in their opponents never reaching 20 points, a handful more have resulted in keeping their opponents to just single digits.
Set two wasn’t going to be that way for the Lady Warriors though, as they pushed the set to extra points. CCA held their own all the way until the 27-25 loss in the second set.
The third and final set of the evening was much like the first as the Lady Tornado kept their opponent under 20 points and finished the night with a 25-18 victory and their 10th win of the season. This win has already given Paducah Tilghman a better record than they had last season. With a record of 9-7 last year and plenty more games left to play, the Lady Tornado are on track to blow last season out of the water.
With a record of 7-8 so far this season, the Lady Warriors have already surpassed their total wins from last season (6-12). Eight more games await CCA, giving them plenty of opportunity to finish with a winning season.
From here the Lady Warriors will take on the 2021 1st Region All “A” Classic Champions of Ballard Memorial who boast and impressive 14-2 record on the season. The Lady Tornado will host Caldwell County (8-5) for their next match before facing a tough Marshall County team on Monday, Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.