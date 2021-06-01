A pair of timely home runs and some shutdown relief pitching was the recipe to get the Paducah Tilghman softball team into the Second District Tournament championship game.
A solo homer from junior Serenity McCoy and a two-run inside-the-park home run from junior Cristin Ware provided the bulk of the offense while freshman Reagan Hartman tallied five strikeouts over the final three innings in a 4-1 Lady Tornado victory over visiting St. Mary in Monday’s district semifinals. The victory advances Tilghman to the championship game to face McCracken County and secures the Lady Tornado a berth in the upcoming First Region Tournament.
“It’s definitely something we work for all year,” Tilghman head coach Sarah Trover said of getting to the region tournament. “We had a tough schedule, and we lost a few games here and there that we definitely could’ve won. But we worked through that hard schedule so we could be prepared for this right here.”
Monday’s game was scoreless through three innings, as both starting pitchers — Tilghman senior Hanna Scott and St. Mary sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus — were making fairly easy work of the opposing hitters.
Scott did run into some trouble with her command, though, as she issued five walks over her four innings in the circle. But she allowed just four hits and one run while striking out four before being replaced by Hartman.
“They were making some illegal pitch calls on Hanna, so that got her pretty frustrated,” Trover said. “She hung in there anyways and did her job, and then Reagan came in and pitched really well.”
She certainly did. The freshman faced the minimum of nine batters over the final three frames and had the aforementioned five strikeouts.
The Lady Vikings (11-7) scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. A bunt single from junior Trinity Higgins brought home junior Nayelli McDonald, who had led off the frame with a walk.
Tilghman junior Rosie Minter led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and moved to third on a single from freshman Brooklyn Riley. Minter would score on a groundout from sophomore Trinity Parrish.
McCoy led off the next inning with her home run on the very first pitch from Burrus.
“Rosie came in and made that huge difference there to start the scoring. And with Serenity hitting that home run, that was really a game-changer for us,” Trover said.
Leading 2-1, the Lady Tornado (12-15) added to it in the fifth with Ware’s inside-the-park homer. Sophomore Lydia Wiley had reached on a bunt single and raced around the bases to score, and Ware wasn’t far behind as the Lady Viking defense fielded the ball.
“That was really good base-running,” Trover said.
Three walks later — including an intentional one to Minter — the bases were loaded with two outs, but Burrus got out of the jam by getting senior Nikayla Donaldson to fly out. The same thing happened the inning before, as Minter was intentionally walked to load the bases before Burrus ended the inning with two straight outs. Those were a couple of missed opportunities for what could’ve been a much more comfortable win for Tilghman.
“We’ve left a lot of runners on base throughout the year, and that’s been our downfall in some of our losses,” Trover said. “We’re continuing to get in the mindset of executing. It’s games like this where we have to continue to work on it.”
That three-run lead was plenty, though, with Hartman shutting down the St. Mary offense.
In the loss, Burrus pitched all six innings for the Lady Vikings, allowing the four runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out six.
St. Mary was led offensively by Higgins (double, 2 singles, RBI) and sophomore Kendall Shaw (single, walk).
The homers for Ware and McCoy were their only hits of the night. Other top contributors for Tilghman included eighth-grader Audreya White (single, 2 walks), Hartman (single, walk), Minter (double, 2 walks) and Parrish (single, RBI).
Next up for the Lady Tornado is McCracken County in the championship game that is scheduled for Tuesday at home at 6 p.m., weather permitting. Tilghman played McCracken twice during the regular season, falling 12-1 and 15-0. But Trover is hoping Hartman can be a secret weapon in the pitching circle this time around.
“They haven’t seen Reagan at all this year, and we hope to be able to throw them off a little bit with that,” she said. “And if our hitting is on, we can beat anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.