Behind solid pitching from Kylie Chapman, the Murray softball team got a 5-0 win over Mayfield in Wednesday’s All “A” Tournament First Region semifinals at St. Mary High School.
Chapman pitched all seven innings, allowing just three hits and walking none while recording 16 strikeouts on an efficient 90 pitches.
Offensively, Angela Gierhart, Emily Dawson and Layne Latimer finished with one RBI apiece for the Lady Tigers (4-2).
Gierhart had a team-high three hits — two doubles and a single — while Makenzie Turley and Marlee Riddle both tallied a pair of singles. Riddle had a team-high two runs scored.
For Mayfield (2-4), Jo Jo Fox had two of the team’s three hits on the night, hitting a pair of doubles. She also pitched all six innings for the Lady Cardinals, giving up the five runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out five.
The Lady Tigers got the scoring started with a run in the third inning on a Gierhart double that scored Sydney Wyatt. They increased their lead to 2-0 in the fourth when Riddle scored on a wild pitch.
Murray closed out the scoring with a three-run fifth frame after Gierhart led off with a double. Dawson reached on an error that scored Gierhart, and Latimer added an RBI groundout.
The final run came home to score on a Mayfield error on a ground ball hit by Victoria Burton.
