After both team were picked off from All “A” Classic contention early, the Murray Lady Tigers and Community Christian Lady Warriors got back to work on their regular season schedules. Thursday night’s contest resulted in a 13-0 shutout in favor of the Lady Tigers, improving to an even 5-5 record.
Murray struck early and often to snag the win starting with three runs in the opening inning. Aiden Farr got things started after she hit a single as the second batter in rotation. Derryauna Hudspeath doubled to bring home Farr and advance Kylie Chapman to third base.
M Smith nailed a single fly ball who would be thrown out advancing to second for the third out, but not before Chapman and Hudspeath rounded home.
Singles from Ava Knight and Alyssa Knight put runners on bases, but Murray’s pitching from Chapman kept the strikes coming to leave the runners stranded.
With CCA back on defense and Alyssa Knight in the circle, the strike outs came out for the home team as well. As a freshman, Knight threw her 100th strikeout of her career in that second inning. She had five strikeouts on the night.
That second inning saw two more runs for the Lady Tigers. A single from Farr and Sarah Cauley and Marlee Riddle on base already, Murray took the early 5-0 lead.
Solo runs from Hudspeath and Cauley in the third and fourth innings boosted the Lady Tigers to a 7-0 lead. CCA held their opponents to their first scoreless inning in the fifth thanks to quick defensive work.
Scoring resumed in the top of the sixth for Murray in the form of two runs by Cauley on a Hudspeath hit by pitch and Riddle on a Jenna Stone single. They would add four more runs in the top of the seventh to clinch the win.
Chapman earned the win from the circle pitching all seven innings, allowing just three hits, walked two and struck out 15.
MURRAY 13, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
MRRY 3 2 1 1 0 2 4 — 13-23-0
CMMN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-1
2B: MUR — M Smith, S . Cauley, D. Huspeath, A. Farr; CCA — A. Knight.
TB: MUR — S. Cauley 5, M Smith 4, D. Hudspeath 4, A. Farr 4, M. Smith 3, K. Chapman 3, M. Knight 2, J. Stone 2, M. Riddle; CCA — A. Knight 3, A. Knight 1.
