MURRAY — On Friday, the Murray Lady Tigers faced off between the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs and the Todd County Central Lady Rebels on the second day of the Murray Bank Christmas Classic. Despite impressive numbers from Alyssa Daughrity and Brooklyne Darnell, the Lady Tigers fell in both contests.
In the first game, the Lady Tigers faced off against the Lady Mustangs, battling in the Murray-based tournament. Although Muhlenberg County took an 11-8 lead in the first quarter, Darnell, Daughrity, and Kaydence Kindle pressured the Lady Mustangs, leading Murray and keeping the point deficit in reach.
The contest remained close throughout the first half, with a 24-17 Lady Mustang lead going into halftime. Muhlenberg County’s Brooklyn Stewart commanded the court, pushing the Lady Mustangs ahead with 14 points going into the third quarter. Stewart led all scorers in the contest with 21 points to finish.
While the Lady Mustangs kept the lead, the team had trouble shaking off a scrappy Lady Tiger team in the second half of the game. It was a battle between Stewart and Kendyll English in the third and fourth quarters, both showing off their natural ability on the court, keeping one team in the lead and the other close behind.
Unfortunately for Murray, the Lady Tigers fell in the fourth quarter as the Lady Mustangs took home a 45-31 victory.
In the second game for Murray in the tournament on Friday, the Lady Tigers faced a solid and aggressive team from Todd County Central, eventually falling 58-33. The team was led by Daughrity, who tallied 10 points for Murray.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 45, MURRAY 31
MUHLENBERG CO 11 13 10 11 — 45
MUHLENBERG CO: B. Stewart 21, I. Wilkins 9, A. Proffitt 6, S. Boggess 5, M. Fields 4. FIELD GOALS: 10 (B. Stewart 6, M. Fields 2, Boggess 2). 3-POINTERS: 5 (I. Wilkins 3, A. Proffitt 2). FREE THROWS: 10/12. RECORD: 10-4.
MURRAY: B. Darnell 8, K. English 8, A. Daughrity 6, K. Kindle 3, M. Smith 2, M. Howell 2, R. Downey. FIELD GOALS: 13 (K. English 4, B. Darnell 4, A. Daughrity 3, M. Howell, M. Smith). 3-POINTERS: 1 (K. Kindle). FREE THROWS: 2/8. RECORD: 4-7.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 58, MURRAY 33
TODD CO. CENTRAL: A. Taylor 20, J. Burks 15, J. Kay 11, A. Williams 7, C. Collins 3. FIELD GOALS: 19 (A. Taylor 8, J. Burks 6, J. Kay 3, A. Williams, C. Collins). 3-POINTERS: 1 (A. Williams). FREE THROWS: 17/24. RECORD: 9-5.
MURRAY: A. Daughrity 10, E. Stricklin 8, M. Smith 4, K. English 4, M. Howell 3, B. Darnell 2, K. Kindle 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (A. Daughrity 5, K. English 2, M. Smith 2, B. Darnell 2, K. English 2, K. Kindle, E. Stricklin, M. Howell). 3-POINTERS: 2 (E. Stricklin). FREE THROWS: 1/2. RECORD: 4-7.
