Brooklyne Darnell, Alexis Taylor

Murray’s Brooklyne Darnell and Todd County Central’s Alexis Taylor battle on the court during the Murray Bank Christmas Classic. Darnell and Taylor were named to the All-Tournament team for their performances throughout the tournament. Taylor and the Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Tigers with a 58-33 finish for third and fourth place in the tournament.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

MURRAY — On Friday, the Murray Lady Tigers faced off between the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs and the Todd County Central Lady Rebels on the second day of the Murray Bank Christmas Classic. Despite impressive numbers from Alyssa Daughrity and Brooklyne Darnell, the Lady Tigers fell in both contests.

In the first game, the Lady Tigers faced off against the Lady Mustangs, battling in the Murray-based tournament. Although Muhlenberg County took an 11-8 lead in the first quarter, Darnell, Daughrity, and Kaydence Kindle pressured the Lady Mustangs, leading Murray and keeping the point deficit in reach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In