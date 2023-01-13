The first quarterfinal contest of the girls First Region All “A” Classic took place on Thursday night at Mayfield High School between the hosting Lady Cardinals and the Murray Lady Tigers. It was a battle until the very end, with the visiting Lady Tigers ultimately claiming the win, 40-36.
Murray got right to work, scoring the first five points of the game and claiming a 9-1 lead early. Mayfield presented a scrappy full court and 2-3 defense to the Lady Tigers, but simple passes to Alyssa Daughrity and Kendyll English in the paint gave Murray the points they needed to take the early lead. Daughrity led the opening quarter with eight points.
Lay Mayes spoiled the Lady Tigers fun for a moment, knocking down a deep 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 10-4 and a pair of free throws by Mayfield’s Skylar Mandry ended the first half 12-6 in favor of Murray.
A change in defense for Mayfield to a man-to-man made a big difference in the second quarter to chip away at their trialing deficit get within one point at the 14-13 mark. Costly Mayfield fouls however sent the Lady Tigers to the line for a few three point attempts to give Murray the extra cushion once again. They ended the quarter with a steal on a Mayfield inbound play which turned into a fast break layup at the buzzer to take a 19-13 halftime lead.
“I thought we were really well prepared tonight,” Murray head coach Tom Foust said. “We had a lot of group film sessions and I challenged my kids to go and watch a little bit on their own too. We knew stuff would be coming at us and the girls adapted really well.”
Coming out of the halftime break, the battle continued with neither team being able to find the break they needed to run away with a major lead. With Murray up 23-19, Mayfield’s Mayes sank yet another deep basket to make it just 1-point game with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter. She would continue to work the floor as she tied the game up 24-24 to end the quarter thanks to a Murray foul at the buzzer to send her to the charity stripe.
With the threat of elimination from the tournament looming for both teams the battle continued. The largest lead of the quarter sat in favor of Murray as they held the 34-28 advantage with just under three minutes to play.
A stolen inbound pass by Mayes gave Mayfield another fast break opportunity to cut the score to 34-30 but a strong rebounding effort from the Lady Tigers provided plenty of second chance scoring opportunities to maintain their lead. This forced Mayfield to foul as they approached the bonus to force the Lady Tigers to win from the free throw line.
“At times we were a little shaky from the line but I thought our girls were so focused and the moment was not too big for any of those girls, so that was huge,” Foust said.
Murray made four big free throws in that final frame of play, a pair from Reese Downey and another pair from English.
With just 5.7 second left on the clock a pair of points from the charity stipe put Mayfield within two, 38-36, courtesy of Addaley Smith, but the free throws on the other end sealed the deal, closing out the game 40-36.
Scoring for Murray was led by Daughrity with 18 points, Downey followed with seven, Madeline Howell had five, Mylee Smith and English each had four and Brooklyne Darnell had two.
Mayfield was led by 15 from Mayes and 11 from Smith. Skylar Mandry had six and Emma Morris had four.
Murray advances to the First Region All “A” Classic Championship game on Saturday night to take on Carlisle County at 6 p.m. at Mayfield High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.