Daughrity

Murray’s Alyssa Daughrity (40) calls for the ball with Mayfield’s Addaley Smith on her back on defense. Daughrity led all scorers with 18 points in the Lady Tigers 40-36 win on Thursday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The first quarterfinal contest of the girls First Region All “A” Classic took place on Thursday night at Mayfield High School between the hosting Lady Cardinals and the Murray Lady Tigers. It was a battle until the very end, with the visiting Lady Tigers ultimately claiming the win, 40-36.

Murray got right to work, scoring the first five points of the game and claiming a 9-1 lead early. Mayfield presented a scrappy full court and 2-3 defense to the Lady Tigers, but simple passes to Alyssa Daughrity and Kendyll English in the paint gave Murray the points they needed to take the early lead. Daughrity led the opening quarter with eight points.

