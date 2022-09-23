A Second District volleyball match between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman took place on Thursday night. This was the second meeting between the two cross town rivals on the season, with the Mustangs claiming both, in 3-0 sweeps.
Thursday night’s win was a little more special for five individuals on the Lady Mustangs roster, as they celebrated their seniors. Piper Mullinax, Caroline Sivills, Claire Duncan, Jenna Henshaw and Ellie Whiteside are the five seniors on the Lady Stang team.
“These seniors are extremely important,” McCracken County head coach Tim Whitis said. “You’ve got to have good senior leadership every single year and I’ve got five of them and they’ve all stepped up. They all play different roles and they’ve accepted that and they are going to be truly missed next year for sure.”
Sivills and Henshaw started out the night serving for the Lady Mustangs as they quickly racked up a 6-1 lead. That lead jumped to 12-3 as the home team opened their commanding night. Tilghman was able to get up to 10 points, but not before McCracken got up to 20. The visitors were able to get two more points on the board in the first set, but ultimately couldn’t get it done as McCracken claimed the first set 25-12.
The second set was similar to the first with an early 7-1 lead for the home team. Throughout the night, McCracken never gave up their lead, although the third set was knotted up at several points early on. McCracken was able to keep their opponent to single digits points, as they took the second set 25-6.
Behind a lot of the successful points on the night came with sophomore Elizabeth Gilbert at service. She controlled several Lady Mustang scoring streaks serving the ball, including an 8-0 run in the third set to give her team a 21-6 lead.
That final set ended 25-10 in favor of the Lady Mustangs to take the sweep and advance to a 13-5 record.
Leading the stat sheet for the Lady Mustangs was Addison Hart with 14 kills, Sivills and Henshaw added eight a piece, Gilbert had five, Aubrey Hill and Mabrey Perdue both had two, while Mullinax and Olivia Griffith added one each. Mullinax had 32 assists, Olivia Tapscott added six, Whiteside had two and Sivills had one. In service, Gilbert led with nine aces, Duncan added five, Sivills had four, while Mullinax and Hart each had one.
McCracken County will participate in the Kentucky Challenge this weekend before returning home to take on Community Christian Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Tilghman now sits at 2-16 on the season and will travel to Graves County next Tuesday, with their next home game taking place on October 10.
