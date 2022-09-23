Seniors

McCracken County’s volleyball program honored their varsity athletes before Thursday night’s game against Tilghman. From left are Claire Duncan, Piper Mullinax, Ellie Whiteside, Caroline Sivills and Jenna Henshaw.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MCHS ATHLETICS

A Second District volleyball match between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman took place on Thursday night. This was the second meeting between the two cross town rivals on the season, with the Mustangs claiming both, in 3-0 sweeps.

Thursday night’s win was a little more special for five individuals on the Lady Mustangs roster, as they celebrated their seniors. Piper Mullinax, Caroline Sivills, Claire Duncan, Jenna Henshaw and Ellie Whiteside are the five seniors on the Lady Stang team.

