Audrey Estes

McCracken County freshman Audrey Estes takes advantage of an empty net to score her first of two goals on Thursday night in the Lady Mustangs’ 10-0 win over Paducah Tilghman.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Thursday night’s First District soccer match not only featured a win for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs over the Lady Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman, but it also started with a cancer awareness moment. In that moment teams were able to put aside their differences, gather in a circle and honor a handful of names that were lost to a variety of cancers. Afterwards they each released a pink balloon into the air and the game got underway.

Cancer

The Lady Mustangs and Lady Tornado took a moment for cancer awareness before their game on Thursday night.

The 10-0 shutout win, gave the Lady Stangs a perfect 4-0 record in district play and their sixth shutout of the season. With only six games left in regular season play, McCracken has some big games still left to play, but the shutout gives them good momentum moving forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In