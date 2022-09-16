Thursday night’s First District soccer match not only featured a win for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs over the Lady Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman, but it also started with a cancer awareness moment. In that moment teams were able to put aside their differences, gather in a circle and honor a handful of names that were lost to a variety of cancers. Afterwards they each released a pink balloon into the air and the game got underway.
The 10-0 shutout win, gave the Lady Stangs a perfect 4-0 record in district play and their sixth shutout of the season. With only six games left in regular season play, McCracken has some big games still left to play, but the shutout gives them good momentum moving forward.
“At this point in the season we are trying to get our girls to play at the same level no matter who we play,” McCracken County head coach Michael Lane said. “And I thought we did that tonight. I thought our back line played great, they’ve only given up 12 goals all year. So hopefully we can keep this snowball rolling and make it bigger.”
McCracken County started out on the wrong side of several offside calls within the first two minutes, stalling any momentum the game could have had early on. The Tilghman defensive trap didn’t last long though, as the Lady Mustangs were able to work through it and put shots on goal.
Freshman Audrey Estes got things going on the scoring side of the ball thanks to an assist from Katelyn Heider and an open net. Tilghman keeper Jaelynn Carver tried to put pressure on the ball by stepping up, but the open net gave the home team a 1-0 lead with 33 minutes left to play.
Just four minutes later, the Lady Stangs made it a 2-0 score courtesy of Payton Ledgerwood with the help of Estes and a 3-0 score with 21 minutes left when Kiera Tynes scored the breakaway goal, beating the Tilghman defense.
A costly penalty in the box gave Savannah McDowell a shot at a PK which resulted in a 4-0 score as McCracken County started to run away with the lead with 20 minutes still left to play in the opening half.
Scoring got quite from there however, with plenty of shots still on goal, but most unable to get past Carver. That is until 30 second remained in the first half. Tynes added her second goal of the night just before the buzzer as she juked out the PT defense after an assist from Ledgerwood to put the Lady Mustangs up 5-0 heading into the break.
The home team would continue to run up the score in the second half, despite the continuous saves from Carver in the net and the valiant effort from the Tilghman back line.
Brooklyn Lowery made it a 6-0 game after just two minutes had gone by in the second half and Makenzie Burgett added to the score just minutes later. McDowell added her second goal of the night at the 27 minute mark, making it an 8-0 score with the game looming towards ending early.
That early end got one step closer when Katelyn Heider put a second-chance goal into the back of the net with 24 minutes left on the clock and the game was called early when Anna Gough put the final mark on the game. The mercy rule ended the game with 15 minutes still on the clock, giving McCracken County the 10-0 win.
The Lady Mustangs will host Henry County, Tenn., on Saturday before taking on four straight games on the road. Tilghman will travel to Crittenden County on Monday and will return home Tuesday to host Caldwell County.
