The McCracken County Lady Mustangs continue to roll with an explosive offense and stoic pitching in the circle, moving to 6-0 this season. On Tuesday night, the Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons, defeating them 10-4.
Senior Annie White led the Lady Mustangs, going 3-for-3 with two home runs in the victory. White’s first home run came in the bottom of the third inning and the second in the bottom of the sixth inning in the form of a grand slam to push the Lady Mustangs ahead 10-2. The two home runs and one from Monday night’s victory moves White into the home run leader spot for McCracken County.
Scoring kicked off in the bottom of the first inning when White singled on a ground ball to left field, allowing Ally Hutchins to score. White advanced to second base while KG Walker’s courtesy runner Cate Hurley advanced to third base from first.
Madisonville-North Hopkins tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second inning with a rocket from Chloe Young to lead off. Despite Kaydence Seargent singling, the senior could not beat the throw from Walker while attempting to steal second base. McCracken County kept the Maroons at bay for the rest of the inning as Mackenzie Stoltz struck out against Anna Kate Hawes, and Addy Prow flew out to end the inning.
McCracken County tacked on another run during the home half of the second inning when Raygan Rodgers scored on a MiKaela Coburn sacrifice fly to left field. However, Addy Morgan was left at first base as the inning ended on a bunt out by Ellie Shoulders.
The Lady Maroons tied it back at 2-2 in the top of the third inning as Zoe Davis scored on a Young sac fly to left field. With two outs and runners in scoring position, Hawes worked out of a jam to end the inning by striking out Seargent.
White’s first home came in the bottom of the third after Walker drew a six-pitch walk. White’s two-run shot made it 4-2 as Hurley and White crossed home plate and were greeted by the Lady Mustangs. The Lady Maroons escaped further damage from McCracken County as Izzy Story struck out and Hayden Holloway grounded out to end the inning.
The score moved to 5-2 in the fourth when Shoulders knocked an RBI single to center field, allowing Rodgers to score with two outs. However, the inning ended with a runner on base. The Lady Mustangs pushed the lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Rodgers doubled, allowing Macy Butler to score and moving Addy Bennett to third.
Hawes continued working in the pitching circle at the top of the sixth inning. The junior hurler earned the win for McCracken County, going six innings, allowing nine hits, two runs (earned), zero walks, and striking out three on 90 pitches.
During the home half of the sixth, Coburn started the inning by hitting a fly ball and reaching on an error by the Lady Maroons. The next batter, Shoulders, drew a walk before the Maroons collected their first out with a strikeout of Hutchins. However, Walker singled to load the bases before White’s grand slam, scoring Coburn, Shoulders, and Hurley.
Addley Leidecker appeared in relief of Hawes in the circle for the top of the seventh inning. Leidecker worked an inning, allowing a two-run home run by Brenna Sherman to make it 10-4 in the inning.
The freshman hurler allowed two runs (earned) and one walk while facing five batters to close out the victory for McCracken County.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 10, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 4
MNH 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 — 4-10-4
MCHS 1 1 2 1 1 4 X — 10-9-0
WP: A. Hawes; LP: M. Stoltz
2B: MNH — A Prow, J. Noffsinger, K. Justice; MCHS — R. Rodgers
HR: MNH — C. Young, B. Sherman; MCHS — A. White 2
TB: MNH — B. Sherman 5, C. Young 4, A. Prow 2, Z. Davis 2, J. Noffsinger 2, K. Justice, M. Stoltz 1, K. Seargent 1; MCHS — A. White 9, E. Shoulders 2, R. Rodgers 2, M. Jordan 1, K. Walker 1, A. Morgan 1
HBP: MNH — B. Sherman; I. Story
SF: MNH — C. Young; M. Coburn
CS: MNH — K. Seargent; E. Shoulders
RECORDS: MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS (5-2); MCCRACKEN COUNTY (6-0)
