The McCracken County Lady Mustangs continue to roll with an explosive offense and stoic pitching in the circle, moving to 6-0 this season. On Tuesday night, the Lady Mustangs hosted the visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons, defeating them 10-4.

Senior Annie White led the Lady Mustangs, going 3-for-3 with two home runs in the victory. White’s first home run came in the bottom of the third inning and the second in the bottom of the sixth inning in the form of a grand slam to push the Lady Mustangs ahead 10-2. The two home runs and one from Monday night’s victory moves White into the home run leader spot for McCracken County.

