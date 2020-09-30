For some reason, there’s always been this floating myth: “Nothing happens when a soccer game ends nil-nil.”
Tuesday night at Mercy Health Field, the myth was busted when a rematch of the 2019 First Region girls soccer championship ended in a stalemate between McCracken County and Marshall County.
Yes, the Lady Marshals (6-1-2) maintained considerable possession.
And, yes, the Lady Marshals did come away with a strong shot advantage — 12-5.
But both squads played intrepid backline defense, as dangerous scoring opportunities never really materialized for either team.
“Yes, they had looks and shots,” noted Lady Mustangs coach Chris Lacey. “But I felt like we had it covered.
“We made adjustments at halftime, and I think (the Lady Marshals) switched to a three-back in the second half, and then we basically canceled each other out. And I expected it to be good and tight and well-played, and it was.”
Each team also likely wishes it had a mulligan for one particular offensive moment:
• In the 37th minute, Lady Marshals forward Kelsey Crass (already with eight goals and five assists in 2020) found herself square with the goal and free for a deep shot. McCracken County keeper Karsyn Allard, however, recovered to her line and near her right post, and was able to make one of her eight saves.
• In the 65th minute, Lady Mustangs senior midfielder Emma Shell intercepted a keeper kick from Parker Perry, and had really clean look from about 15 yards out and to the left. Her shot attempt, however, went just wide, and the tie remained.
“(McCracken County’s) back line is very solid,” noted Lady Marshals coach Michael Boone. “Maybe my memory fails me, but the size and speed and athleticism held us in check, right? And they were snuffing out what we were trying to do. Karsyn had a good game, too, in the goal.
“We had our chances, and probably maybe should’ve finished one, but that’s good soccer. That’s going to happen. Not every forward is going to score a goal.”
Allard stars
In a sport where forwards get most of the talk, it was Allard who was on point for the Lady Mustangs and in particular in the second half, when she came away with critical saves in the 53rd, 54th, 68th and 76th minutes to keep the Lady Marshals off the board.
She was in goal for last season’s 1-0 championship loss to the Lady Marshals, and distinctly remembers being upset about surrendering a score on the corner that eventually won it all for Marshall County.
Tuesday was a little bit of vindication, albeit brief, by nabbing her fourth shutout of the season and moving up to 38 saves in 11 games.
“Right now, especially with this team, I need to be in the posts,” she said. “That’s where I feel like I should be and that’s where I want to be, because I know I can make the most impact right there. This team, everyone is so strong everywhere, I feel like there’s that last piece ... and that’s where I need to be. I don’t need to be out there when I can do more good in goal.”
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 0,
MARSHALL COUNTY 0
SCORING
First Half — Nil.
Second Half — Nil.
STATISTICS
Shots: McCracken 5 (2 on goal); Marshall 12 (8 on goal). Saves: McCracken, Karsyn Allard 8; Marshall, Parker Perry 2.
RECORDS
McCracken County 7-3-1, Marshall County 6-1-2.
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.