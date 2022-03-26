The McCracken County Lady Mustangs kicked off the McCracken County Early Bird Tournament on Friday night at Baptist Health Field, hosting Carbondale’s Lady Terriers and the No. 1 Daviess County.
The first game for the Lady Stangs was all about offense and Annie White’s impressive performance in the pitching circle, resulting in a 14-0 victory. White went five innings, striking out six and allowing one hit without a single walk or run during her outing.
McCracken County jumped on the board early when Ellie Shoulders singled on a bunt to the pitcher. Both Shoulders and Rhea-Lee Joiner scored on the play to make it 2-0 with zero outs. Ariel Fox kept the momentum going for the Lady Mustangs, doubling to center field before scoring on a single by Ally Hutchins, making it a 3-0 ballgame.
Hutchins stole third and then scored on a wild pitch, increasing the McCracken County lead to 4-0. Izzy Story joined in the offensive fun, hitting a missile to left field for a two-run home run, scoring the fifth and sixth runs of the inning.
The Mustang lead increased to 7-0 as Zoe Smithson scored as Raygan Rodgers grounded out to the shortstop. However, the Lady Terriers got out of the inning before McCracken County could do more damage.
The bottom of the second inning continued to benefit the Lady Mustangs with back-to-back home runs by Fox and Hutchins. Then, the score inflated to 11-0 as McCracken County scored on a Smithson sacrifice fly to right field.
By the bottom of the fourth inning, McCracken County’s lead was too far gone for Carbondale to try and come back. White and Story both scored to make it 14-0 before the Lady Terriers could collect the second and third out of the inning.
For McCracken County, Fox and Story went 2-for-2. Fox, Story, and Hutchins had one home run each in the victory.
Due to the deadline, the second game between the No. 2 McCracken County and No. 1 Daviess County will be available online and Tuesday’s newspaper.
McCracken County 14, Carbondale 0
Carbondale 000 000 — 0-1-2
McCracken County 741 20X — 14-14-1
WP: A White
2B: MCHS — Z Smithson, M Jordan, R Joiner, A Fox, I Story
HR: MCHS — A Hutchins, A Fox, I Story
TB: MCHS — A Fox 6, I Story 6, A Hutchins 5, Z Smithson 2, M Jordan 2, R Joiner 2, K Walker 1, R Rodgers 1, E Shoulders 1, A White 1, B Brown 1
SF: MCHS — Z Smithson
SB: MCHS — A Hutchins, B Brown
