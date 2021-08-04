Area talent has continued to shine this week in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series during the Greenwood Gator Boys and Lady Gator Invitational in Bowling Green on Monday.
Familiar faces from Marshall County, McCracken County and St. Mary high schools represented the area with first-place and top 10 finishes.
Lady Mustang Madison Glisson finished first in the overall individual standings at the Lady Gator Invitational with a 1-under-par 71. Marshall County’s Megan Hertter finished fourth with a 74, while fellow Lady Marshals Trinity Beth carded a 75, and Savannah Howell and CeCelia Ray finished tied for eighth with 78s.
For team standings in the Lady Gator, the Lady Marshals came out on top with their 301 finish. McCracken (352) finished fifth amongst Sacred Heart, Madisonville-North Hopkins and North Hardin.
Graves County (Ellie West) and Caldwell County (Claire Knoth) also were represented in the Lady Gator Invitational. West finished with an 80 and Knoth with an 81.
In boys play, St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney had another dazzling outing overall, finishing fourth with a 71 against players from Taylor County, Trinity and Lexington Christian Academy. Zakutney was the only local face to finish within the top 10 in the event.
Marshall County’s boys finished in sixth place in team standings with a 305. St. Mary (311), with Zakutney leading the way, finished behind Marshall in eighth place. McCracken County finished right outside of the top 10 with a 330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.