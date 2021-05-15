Crittenden County led off Friday’s softball game at Paducah Tilghman with a home run as part of a three-run first inning that spurred the Lady Rockets to a 6-1 victory.
That solo homer to right field came off the bat of senior Ashlyn Hicks, and the Crittenden offense was able to take advantage of something that has plagued the Tilghman pitching staff at times this season.
“Sometimes our pitchers don’t get really warm until after the first inning, so I think she (pitcher Reagan Hartman) left something hanging for her (Hicks) there, and they executed on it,” Tilghman head coach Sarah Trover said. “That’s something we’re continuing to work on is coming out in the first inning and throwing our best stuff.”
The Lady Rockets (12-5) finished with nine hits in the game, four of which came in that first inning.
Facing freshman Reagan Hartman, Crittenden followed Hicks’ homer with a single from senior Kalli Champion, an RBI double from senior Matthia Long and an RBI single from senior Chandler Moss for the 3-0 lead.
Hartman was able to settle in, though, allowing one hit in each of the next five innings and just three more runs. She walked two and struck out three in the contest.
“Overall, she pitched a great game,” Trover said.
Errors by the Tilghman defense helped the Lady Rockets score their final three runs. Champion led off the third inning with an infield single, which was followed by a walk to Long. A series of three passed balls intermixed with a walk to Moss and a defensive error brought two runs home.
Leading 5-0, Crittenden scored its final run in the top of the fifth. Long hit a leadoff infield single, and Moss followed by reaching on an error that put runners on first and third.
Senior Jada Hayes proceeded to bring courtesy runner Hadlee Rich home via a sacrifice bunt.
The Lady Rockets built that 6-0 lead with Moss’ pitching keeping the Tilghman offense fairly quiet. The Lady Tornado (9-13) had just three base-runners through the first four innings.
Senior Nikayla Donaldson hit a double in the first inning, and Hartman and freshman Brooklynn Riley reached via a hit-by-pitch and single, respectively, in the second frame.
“The changeup really kind of hurt us at the plate, and we were swinging and hacking at that and not making very good adjustments to it,” Trover said.
Moss finished the game allowing just the one run on six hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Tilghman’s hitters finally found some success against Moss in the fifth inning. Sophomore Trinity Parrish led off with a double, and Riley followed by driving her in with a double of her own.
A one-out single from junior Serenity McCoy, who advanced to second on a throw to third base, put a pair of runners in scoring position as the Lady Tornado looked to continue to mount a comeback.
But Moss foiled those plans, inducing a groundout from eighth-grader Audreya White and a flyout from sophomore Lydia Wiley.
“We couldn’t make anything happen there,” Trover said, lamenting that missed opportunity. “We were starting to hit the ball well, and we had that opportunity, but we just got shut out there.”
Trailing 6-1, the Lady Tornado mustered just one base-runner over the final two innings — a leadoff single from Donaldson in the sixth.
Donaldson and Riley paced the Tilghman offense Friday with a two-hit night, as they each finished with a single and a double.
“Nikayla is such a strong leader and has such a great attitude. She doesn’t get nervous in the box,” Trover said. “And Brooklynn has really been seeing the ball well and really wants to make something happen.”
