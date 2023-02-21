Fulton

Fulton County’s JaMesha Brown pulls up for a shot over Fulton City’s Mia Martin in Monday night’s First District semifinal contest of the district tournament.

 BY JARED JENSEN | The Sun

The First District tournament got underway on Monday night at Carlisle County High School. Opening up the tournament was a matchup between the Fulton County Lady Pilots and Fulton City Lady Bulldogs on the girls side, followed by the Carlisle County Comets and Fulton City Bulldogs on the boys side. It was a close battle from start to finish, but the Fulton County Lady Pilots came out with the win, 47-43 to advance to the First District Championship.

Fulton County controlled the previous two games earlier in the season in 61-26 and 58-52 decisions. And, with those two being very different games, it was a tossup for which kind of game Monday night’s would be.

