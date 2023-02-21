The First District tournament got underway on Monday night at Carlisle County High School. Opening up the tournament was a matchup between the Fulton County Lady Pilots and Fulton City Lady Bulldogs on the girls side, followed by the Carlisle County Comets and Fulton City Bulldogs on the boys side. It was a close battle from start to finish, but the Fulton County Lady Pilots came out with the win, 47-43 to advance to the First District Championship.
Fulton County controlled the previous two games earlier in the season in 61-26 and 58-52 decisions. And, with those two being very different games, it was a tossup for which kind of game Monday night’s would be.
The Lady Bulldogs came out ready to prove that they could win and advance in the district tournament. They started out early with an 11-2 early lead as the Lady Pilots seemed to be forcing their shots. Fulton County came out in a full court press, but the Lady Bulldogs made light work of it early, getting down the floor with ease and finding the basket.
It wasn’t until the final two minutes of the opening quarter that the Lady Pilots found their rhythm. A suffocating defense on the inbound pass forced several turnovers, leading to short baskets for Fulton County. From there the lead quickly changed from 11-2, to 14-13 and the first lead for the Lady Pilots as the clock ran down. That defense rolled into the second quarter as the Lady Pilots outscored the Lady Bulldogs 11-5 in the second frame to hold a 25-18 halftime score.
“I knew that Fulton City was going to come out and fight, we started out a little sluggish but we came back and got the win,” Fulton County head coach Leonard Smith Sr. said. “We didn’t play our best basketball but we got the win and it was a good win for us.”
After a quick layup from JaMesha Brown to open the second half, the Lady Bulldogs would go on an 8-0 run to get back to within three points as senior Makenna Naugle fought her way to the basket. She would lead the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points on the night. Fulton County would jump back to a 37-26 lead with just 40 seconds to play in the third frame and close it out 37-29.
Fulton County led by as much as 11 early in the fourth quarter, but a determined Fulton City offense fought their way back. Naugle put up six points in the final frame and a deep ball by Brittany Macklin helped cut the deficit to 45-41 with a minute and a half to play. Each team would get one more basket each on the board in that short time and that would be the ball game, with a final score of 47-41.
“If we continue with our 2-1-2 defense which is our bread and butter I believe we will be just fine,” Smith said about the upcoming district championship game on Thursday.
He believes that if his team stays true to who they are and plays their style of basketball it won’t matter who wins between Carlisle County and Hickman County.
That matchup takes place on Tuesday night at Carlisle County High School to determine who will meet the Lady Pilots in the First District Championship game on Thursday night.
Fulton County 14 11 12 10 — 47
Fulton City 13 5 11 14 — 43
County: J. Brown 22, J. Smith 8, E. Scott 7, J. Davis 6, H. Murphy 4
City: M. Naugle 18, M. Martin 8, A. Patton 6, T. Macklin 6 B. Macklin 5
