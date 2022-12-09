The Massac County Lady Patriots beat Vienna on Thursday night to put an end to the City of Metropolis Girls Basketball Tournament. Beating the Lady Eagles 59-31 not only put the Lady Patriots to an 8-1 record, but also crowned them champions of their own tournament.
Getting to this point in the week started with a win over Meridian 64-31, followed by a 68-37 win over Carbondale, putting them in the championship game on Thursday night. With the 59-31 score to close the week, the Lady Patriots dominated each of their opponents by 28 or more points.
Sophie Bormann, Elise Coakley and Brooklyn Burnett led the Lady Patriots in scoring, each putting up double-digit figures. Bormann led with 22 points, Coackley followed with 12 and Burnett had 10.
“I told our kids tonight was going to be a battle because Vienna is always well coached,” Massac County head coach Justin Kindle said. “Our kids stepped up to the challenge by pressuring them. Coach Metcalf threw a lot of tricks at us and I felt like we were prepared for them tonight.”
Although three individuals led the way in scoring for the home team, the ball movement and unselfish play was apparent throughout the night. A strong component of that came from the defensive pressure the Lady Patriots displayed, allowing for assist after assist in fast break points.
“We have practiced building good habits and one of those is sharing the basketball,” Kindle said. “That and trying to get stops and turn around to score is something I try and preach consistently and it’s starting to settle in with them.
Coakley got scoring rolling with a pair of free throws as she contributed five of the teams eight early points. The home team built a 13-0 lead before the Lady Eagles would find the basket with a pair of shots from downtown. Those six points would be all Vienna would be able to find though in the first quarter as Massac closed it 17-6.
Tempo picked up for both teams as full court defenses led to turnovers in to fast break points, but also plenty of fouls as well. The Lady Patriots were 13-for-21 on the night from the charity stripe with Bormann making her mark with 8-of-11 from the spot.
At the half Massac built a 36-16 deficit, proving on both ends of the floor that they meant business.
The Lady Patriots now sit at 8-1 on the season with their only loss being against Mt. Vernon 65-46 in their second game of the season.
“This is just a credit to our kids and our coaching staff,” Kindle said. “They come to work every day with a positive attitude. They are a great group of girls and we’ve just got to keep getting better at it.”
At the end of the night Brooklyn Burnett, Addy Grower and Sophie Bormann were named to the All-Tournament team, with Bormann claiming the tournament MVP award.
Massac will get back to work on Saturday when they play in the US Bank Shootout at McCracken County High School. They will take on Henderson County with a 12:30 tip-off.
MASSAC COUNTY 59, VIENNA 31
Massac: S. Bormann 22, E. Coakley 12, B. Burnett 10, A. Grower 9, O. Farmer 2, K. Hight 2, B. Wentworth 2.
