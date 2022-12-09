Champs

The Massac County Lady Patriots show off their much deserved hardware after winning the City of Metropolis Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday night with a 59-31 win over Vienna on Thursday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Massac County Lady Patriots beat Vienna on Thursday night to put an end to the City of Metropolis Girls Basketball Tournament. Beating the Lady Eagles 59-31 not only put the Lady Patriots to an 8-1 record, but also crowned them champions of their own tournament.

Getting to this point in the week started with a win over Meridian 64-31, followed by a 68-37 win over Carbondale, putting them in the championship game on Thursday night. With the 59-31 score to close the week, the Lady Patriots dominated each of their opponents by 28 or more points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In