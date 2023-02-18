Champs

The Massac County Lady Patriots show off their newly earned hardware after winning the IHSA 2A Region Championship in a 57-33 decision over Carterville on Friday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN The Sun

The Massac County Lady Patriots played their last home game of the 2022-23 season on Friday night against Carterville. Not only was it their last home game, but it was a the IHSA 2A Region Championship game where they walked away with the Championship trophy after a 57-33 victory.

It was a night of unselfish basketball for the Lady Patriots as they were forced to adjust early as Carterville's defense clogged the paint. Massac got their first two buckets in the paint on dime passes and the Lady Lions quickly adapted their defense to stop the points in the paint. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In