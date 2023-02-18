The Massac County Lady Patriots played their last home game of the 2022-23 season on Friday night against Carterville. Not only was it their last home game, but it was a the IHSA 2A Region Championship game where they walked away with the Championship trophy after a 57-33 victory.
It was a night of unselfish basketball for the Lady Patriots as they were forced to adjust early as Carterville's defense clogged the paint. Massac got their first two buckets in the paint on dime passes and the Lady Lions quickly adapted their defense to stop the points in the paint.
"The key for us was to share the basketball and make the right basketball play," head coach Justin Kindle said. "They were looking for each other all night and I think that's what makes us dangerous, you can't really key in on one kid of ours."
The congestion down low gave the Lady Patriots open looks from beyond the arc, especially for senior Sophie Bormann. On her 24-point night, Bormann had nine points from downtown to help put Massac on top, although it was just a narrow 17-15 lead after the opening frame.
Carterville was able to tie game up to open up the second quarter but a fast break layup from Addy Gower got the lead back for Massac County and they never looked back. A 3-pointer from Bormann and a offensive rebound and put back from Elise Coakley gave the Lady Patriots a 24-17 lead which quickly jumped to 33-21 heading into the break.
The Lady Patriots were consistent in scoring from start to finish as they continued to build upon their lead in the second half. They held the Lady Lions to just seven points in the third quarter, all by Amayah Doyle. Massac scored 10 points in the quarter, eight from Bormann and a layup from Coakley who ended the night with 12 points.
A plethora of free throws in the final quarter gave the Lady Patriots plenty of chances to build upon their already stacked lead. They made 8-of-11 in the final frame and 13-of-20 on the night from the charity stripe. A 14-5 final quarter sealed the deal and crowned the Lady Patriots the champs.
Massac County will advance to play 2A Sectionals at DuQuion High School to take on Breese Mater Dei Catholic High School on Tuesday, February 21.
"At this time of the year I think it's important to stay true to what's got you to this point so that's what we are going to continue to do," Kindle said. "I don't have any clue on Breese Mater Dei, so I've got some work to do the next couple of days to prepare us for them."
Massac County 17 16 10 14 - 57
Carterville 15 6 7 5 - 33
MC: S. Bormann 24, E. Coakley 12, B. Burnett 10, A. Gower 9, O. Farmer 2
CHS: A. Doyle 14, K. Jackson 7, O. Russell 6, H. Siemer 4, L. Lynch 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.