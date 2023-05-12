Dassing vs Graves

Chloe Dassing shined in the circle in her start against Graves County. She pitched all seven innings, throwing a shutout and striking out 17 Lady Eagles.

 BY CONNOR CAPITO | For The Sun

The Graves County Lady Eagles hosted the Massac County Lady Patriots on Thursday evening. The Lady Patriots won the game 4-0.

The game got off to a slow start with each team only having one baserunner through the first three innings.

