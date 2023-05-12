The Graves County Lady Eagles hosted the Massac County Lady Patriots on Thursday evening. The Lady Patriots won the game 4-0.
The game got off to a slow start with each team only having one baserunner through the first three innings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Graves County Lady Eagles hosted the Massac County Lady Patriots on Thursday evening. The Lady Patriots won the game 4-0.
The game got off to a slow start with each team only having one baserunner through the first three innings.
It was not until the fourth inning when Massac County finally broke through and started to hit, leading to them scoring all four runs in the top of the fourth inning.
That fourth inning included three doubles, a home run and a pair of singles for the Lady Patriots.
Chloe Dassing was dominant in the circle for the Lady Patriots. She pitched all seven innings, only allowing three hits, zero walks and striking out 17 Lady Eagles.
Dassing struck out the side four times in her start. Dassing was able to keep the Lady Eagles off of the base paths which aided into pitching her shutout.
It was a clean defensive game as neither team committed an error.
For the Lady Eagles, Anna Rogers offered a good start other than her fourth inning. In total, she pitched seven innings, allowed four runs and struck out 10.
MSSC 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 4-6-0
GRVS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-0
2B: MC — Furner, Edwards; GC — B. Cole
HR: MC — Korte
TB: MC — Korte 4, Edwards 3, Furner 2, Dassing 1, Baumgaurt; GC — B. Cole 2, P. Hayden 1, B. Wimsatt
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.