Basketball season is upon us and the Massac County Lady Patriots kicked off their season with a win over Pinckneyville, 46-40 on their home court. Every season opener is going to have its rough patches and the Lady Patriots and Lady Panthers first game was no different, but after being down by one with just three minutes left, the Lady Patriots found their rhythm and pulled off the win.
With zero seniors on the Massac County roster, the Lady Patriots are getting used to playing with younger players and are looking to find those key leaders who will take over in crunch time. Sophie Bormann stepped into that role in game one. The junior put up 16 points, knocking down two shots from behind the arc and sank seven of her 10 attempted free throws to lead the way for the Lady Patriots.
“Credit to Pinckneyville, we were up three going into the half, they came out on a run to get a five point lead but our kids hung in their defensively, made the right plays at the right time and we were lucky to squeak away with a victory tonight,” Massac County head coach Justin Kindle said.
The score was 25-22 in favor of the Lady Patriots but that run from the Lady Panthers and subsequent lack of score from the home team only resulted in Massac County scoring four points in the third quarter. Pinckneyville controlled the game until the final three minutes of play when Bormann took control of the game and gave her team momentum on a fast break layup while drawing contact to get herself to the charity stripe.
“Sophie Bormann has the green in our program light right now, she’s had two years of varsity experience,” Kindle said.
Adalyn Gower and Elise Coakley, both sophomores each put up nine points with a pair of shots from behind the arc and Gower contributed two points from the line. Brooklynn Burnett put eight of her own points on the board and Monique Hart and Libby Conkle round out the remaining points for the Lady Patriots with two points apiece.
Up next for the Lady Patriots is another home game on Nov. 19 against Marion before heading out to a set of games on the road.
