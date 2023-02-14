Sophie Bormann

Massac County senior Sophie Bormann pops off a corner 3-pointer on her way to a team high 26 points in the Lady Patriots 67-53 win over the Vienna Lady Eagles on Monday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Massac County opened the week by hosting the IHSAA Girls 2A Regional Basketball tournament on Monday night. The night consisted of two games, the first featuring the Lady Patriots and the Vienna Lady Eagles, followed by the Hamilton County Lady Foxes and Carterville Lady Lions.

The Lady Patriots started off the night and the week with a win, defeating the Lady Eagles 67-53. Monday’s contest was the third between Massac and Vienna on the season and the win gave the Lady Patriots the 3-0 sweep on the season.

